CIRCLEVILLE — A Central Ohio Author has written and released a book, which is set at the local historic place, Mt. Oval.
Beth Livingston wrote the book after visiting for the first time and inspired a fictional tale set at the house that features unique architecture and is an important historical location to the area. The book is titled Mt. Olive.
“I fell in love with Mount Oval when I first visited several years ago,” Livingston said. “As a writer of Christian historical fiction taking place in old homes, I tucked it in the back of my mind as a possibility for a future book. A couple of years ago, while visiting historic Lyme Village, I heard the true story of an indentured servant who came from England to work on a farm in Bellevue, Ohio. When he arrived, the farmer had died, and the wife, mother of 10 children, could not run the farm herself, so she asked the man to marry her.”
Livingston received the blessing of the Pickaway County Historical Society to set the story at Mt. Oval. The book was released last October.
“That was enough to start me weaving a plot for a book. Of all the historical homes I’d visited, Mount Oval was the ideal setting, especially because of the drover’s room where the indentured servant could stay. At first, I wondered how I could fit 10 children in that house, but it worked out perfectly. I am so grateful for receiving permission to use Mount Oval as the setting.”
Mt. Oval is open for tours and events May through September with a Christmas Party in December. In addition to Mt. Oval, a reader will find Nash, Hayesville, Emmett Chapel and various nearby farm houses used to enhance the story. It’s run by the Pickaway County Historical Society.
The book follows similarly to the plot of the story she heard about Bellevue and is a stand-alone book that’s part of a Tour of Homes series that features imaginary stories that take place in real houses that are open to the public.
“Englishman Nate Chivers is offered a great opportunity in 1896 to work on the Saxby’s farm near Circleville, Ohio,” Livingston said of the plot. “But tragedy strikes shortly after he arrives, with consequences for himself and 10 Saxby children. Will he be selfish and choose his own happiness at the expense of the entire family? Best friends Josie Saxby and Carolyn Pritchard both have their eyes on Nate. Who will win him? It all depends on Nate. Or does it?”
A book signing and discussion will be held on June 12 at 1:30 p.m. inside the ArtsAround Gallery on the Original Circle, located at 135 West Main Street in Circleville. Book signing will continue until 4 p.m.