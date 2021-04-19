CIRCLEVILLE — It was fun in the sun Saturday with a Autism and Special Needs Fair and Fun Day.
The Autism Resource Center of South Central Ohio presented their debut event, the Autism and Special Needs Fair and Fun Day on April 17 at Logan Elm High School.
The event was held in April for Autism Awareness Month and was offered completely free to families. It featured food, bounce houses and activities for children with vendors from 20 different groups, including Ross, Hocking and Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, therapists, including occupational, speech and music, as well as a local dentist and chiropractor and other health professionals.
The Autism Resource Center of South Central Ohio (ARCSCO) is a new 501c3 foundation serving Ross, Pickaway and Hocking County families with someone on the Autism Spectrum by offering free family events and a network of resources, while hoping to create a community of families in our area. They can be found on Facebook.
Their next event is the All in for Autism 5K Run/Walk on May 8 at Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe. Kids 15 and under walk free. Registration can be completed through their Eventbrite page by searching “All in for Autism 5K.”