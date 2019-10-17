CIRCLEVILLE — The 2019 Circleville Pumpkin Show baby winners were announced on Thursday at the Pickaway Stage following the baby parade.
The parade, which began at 3:30 p.m. had contestants returning for the announcement of judging around 4:10 p.m. Approximately 267 babies from Pickaway County entered the parade.
For photos of the 2019 contest visit page A2 of today’s Circleville Herald.
In Class A, baby girl zero to five months, Aliza Case was first, Autumn Slayton was second and Bre’Ella Simonton was third.
In Class B, baby boy zero to five months, Tristan Manbevers III was first, Everett O’Dell was second and Colt Smith was third.
In Class C, baby girl six to 12 months, Maelynn Simmermon was first, Avery Beebee was second and Amelia Stocklin was third.
In Class D, baby boy six to 12 months, Samuel Gray was first, Leon McNichols was second and Julian Rinehart was third.
In Class E, baby girl 13 to 20 months, Elaynna Blackburn was first, Harper Walker was second and Reagan Adams was third.
In Class F, baby boy 13 to 20 months Channing Diehl was first, Archie Weber was second and Zaiden Gothard was third.
In Class G, baby girl 21 to 27 months, Rylynn Lee Arnold was first, Madilyn Seckman was second and Kyleah Burris was third.
In Class H, baby boy 21 to 27 months, Carter Russell was first, Liam Fowler was second and Jaxson Seevers was third.
In Class I, baby girl 28 to 35 months, Kinley Green was first, Vivienne Prickett was second and Kinsley Sever was third.
In Class J, baby boy 28 to 35 months, James Thomas III was first, Quintin Seimer was second and Zolton Reinhardt was third.
In Class K , most artistic stroller, first place was Felicia Schneider, second place was Kali Hren and third place was Nick and Cheryl Landrum.
In Class K, most artistic wagon, Shane and Miranda Gifford were first, Bethany and Keith Parsley were second and T.J. and Rainn Sullivan were third.
In twins, Landon and Myles Stern were first and Kaiden and Connor Mobley were second.
There were no entries for most artistic mini-float.