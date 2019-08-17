CIRCLEVILLE — The Omega Bun keeps rising.
Carmen Richardson and Elizabeth Beckley have moved their 18-month-old business, Daily Bread LLC, out of Beckley’s home and into its turquoise and white standalone bakery at 1250 N. Court St.
The mother-daughter duo started the business in January 2018 after Richardson’s husband experienced a health scare and since then the business has taken off. Because of the health-care issue, Richardson and her husband changed the way they eat and eliminated grain and sugar from their diets, which required a total abstinence from bread.
Those necessities led to some experimentation in the kitchen and development of the secret process and recipe to create the company’s signature Omega Buns and dry mix, which is a new product.
The dry mix is just like our prepared buns but it’s a more economical option because the customer is providing their own eggs,” she said. “That’s our biggest cost. It also is versatile as well. We’re working on pancakes, pizza crust, and muffins and eventually we’ll have a recipe book.
We developed the dry mix because we had a lot of requests internationally for the product but the shipping costs are high.”
In the coming days, they will start using Amazon to sell and distribute their products in Canada and help with international sales and shipping.
Beckley, who recently had a child, had her house taken over by the business. The kitchen was remodeled to handle the baking and they used one of the bedrooms as a storage and preparation area and kept some of the items in the dining room.
“I had a baby six months ago and she now gets her own room,” Beckley said. “It’s so nice. I’ll probably still be finding seeds for a few years now. They show up in my laundry.”
Beckley said she enjoys having her house back and the feeling of coming home from work instead of living with the business under the same roof.
“Last Friday was our first bake day [in the new building] and I left work and I didn’t know what it felt like, it had been 16 months since I’d left work and gone,” she said. “I left work at work and relaxed at home.”
Employee Aubree Huggins, the baker and production manager, said it’s been nice not having to disturb Beckley’s family at home.
“On days that we have a lot of batches to bake, I can come in early and not worry about disturbing them or the kids,” she said. “I can just come in and get going.”
All of that is now a thing of the past as Richardson and Beckley have their own bakery in Circleville. They’ve moved from the ovens installed in Beckley’s house, which needed to be upgraded initially to handle the needs of the business but were then replaced just before they opened the bakery.
“We rebuilt her kitchen to put the ovens in,” Richardson said. “We wore those ovens out.”
The bakery resembles more of an office as you walk in the building. There is A desk and meeting table out front. In the rear of the building is the commercial kitchen part of the business, with two ovens, a prep area, stainless steal racks and slicers. It’s the kitchen where the buns are made and packaged.
They’re not selling out of the location, mostly because of licensing issues, but they are working to get the buns into local stores. They already have retail stores in Lancaster and Chillicothe selling their buns as well as at the Cincinnati location of Jungle Jim’s.
“This isn’t a store and that has caused some confusion,” Richardson said. “We decided not to have the retail front just because it’s a whole other set of licenses and laws. Our sales are done online and through local retailers. One thing we are offering is if a customer orders online and their zip code is 43113 it’ll default to local pickup. The sale will happen online but they can still stop here and pickup their order at a set time.”
Richardson said they have increased their capacity from 10 pans at a time up from six but they’re trying to make sure they don’t do too much.
“We’re trying to increment our changes and not do too many things at once,” she said.
“We’re trying to be responsible about our growth and not overload things,” Beckley added.
One of their biggest local sale locations is the Worthington Farmers Market where they have now secured a permanent space.
“We sell out almost every week there and we keep bringing more and more,” Richardson said.
Richardson said the reaction to their new location has been really positive and they’re having an open house Aug. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m.
“People will be able to come check us out and sample the products and see what we do,” she said. “We’re checking in on putting a popup tent outside and seeing if we can sell outside that day.”
With the new location, Richardson and Beckley said they’re ready to bring on another employee to help with production.
“We’re do it yourselfers,” Richardson said. “My husband and I funded everything initially but that loan has been paid back and we’re now self sufficient. We don’t have any loans and that’s great. I know that’s pretty rare for a new business. We’re proud of that.”
They say the dream now is to make their buns more widely available.
“I’d like to see us in schools and hospitals,” Richardson said. “Our product covers all the bases. It’s low carb, gluten free, and aside from eggs, without allergies. It’s very versatile.”
For more information about the business, visit omegabun.com.