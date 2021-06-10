CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville City Council Long Range and Strategic Planning Committee met Wednesday evening to discuss the future of Barthelmas Park following the city’s 2019 purchase of 21 acres adjacent to the park.
About 30 people met at the park Wednesday, most of them from the area youth-sport leagues, to discuss a proposal from Circleville Youth Baseball in addition to plans for the new acreage.
Circleville Youth Baseball was ultimately asking for a 10- to 20-year lease agreement with the city in exchange for doing about $40,000 worth of upgrades to the various fields at the park.
Among the upgrades are painting and fixing backstops for the fields, new fencing, dugout repairs and upgrades and a press box for one of the fields. As part of the lease, Circleville Youth Baseball would be the entity to grant permission for use of the baseball fields from April 1 through Nov. 1 each year.
Frank Daiello, a representative from Circleville Youth Baseball, spoke about the measure and what they’re asking for.
“We’ve already done a lot of improvements since we’ve taken over the park this year,” he said. “We’ve cleaned up the bathrooms, taken care of the trash, gotten people out of here and we’re going to reshape a field. We want this park to be for everyone and yes, we’re trying to get some control, but we’re sharing it. We’ve been here 17 years and we want to know we’re going to be safe to come in here, make these improvements and not be dragged out of here after putting the investment in.”
When asked about impromptu events, such as a parent or coach providing instruction during the course of the season, Circleville Youth Baseball leadership said they wouldn’t run anyone like that off and that their concerns were leagues that would come in and damage the fields and the parks and just leave.
Beth Mason, secretary of Circleville Youth Baseball, said that has happened in the past.
“We’ve put a lot of our money into this and it’s been leased to someone, and it’s happened more than once, who has come out here and had alcohol, tore up fences and fields and stolen bases,” she said. “We don’t want someone else out here to come tear it up.”
Daiello said he felt it should be a no brainer for the city.
“The city has all these other things going on and we’re willing to do it, so take it,” he said. “Put in a fine line that says, 'if we screw up, you can take it back.'”
The committee said they’d ask City Law Director Gary Kenworthy to draft an ordinance and they’d bring the measure back to the table then to see if, at that time, Circleville Youth Baseball agreed. After that, they could move the measure forward on to full city council for approval.
Another issue that arose was the lack of parking, especially when baseball and soccer are happening at the park at the same time. There was some talk about moving a field in order to create more space, but no final decision was reached.
Sheri Theis, Long Range and Strategic Planning Committee Chair, summarizing what she heard from the public, said before improvements are made to the new addition, parking should be something they look at now since it’s already a problem without additional amenities.
“That sounds like it’s a problem right here, right now,” she said.
As far improvements made to the new acreage, Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy presented two drawings to the public that have previously been presented to Circleville City Council.
He said adding the new acres, when the opportunity arose in 2019, were a no brainer for him and that one of the things Circleville needs is new residents, which are drawn in with better parks and recreation leagues.
“We had some engineers come in and assist us and I have presented these drawings to city council and we’re in the very early stages,” McIlroy said. “I have always felt that we need more softball fields and both of these drawings have softball fields in them, but there is a lot of acreage there we don’t know what to do with. There are so many opportunities here, like the wetland here where we could have a skating rink in the winter time.
I really do believe there is room for so many opportunities and exciting things,” he added.
The one thing the sports leagues said they needed was more fields and proposed a cloverleaf design to allow for four new softball fields instead of two that are seen in initial drawings.
“We’ve heard that people want four diamonds, eight diamonds or 10 diamonds,” Theis said.
Many of those at the meet said more diamonds meant more games, which would mean more revenue for local businesses and in terms taxes.
José Travis, a representative of the Tiger’s Youth Softball League, said he umpires all over and those types of tournaments draw big crowds of people.
“The teams, parents and families that come to the community do shopping, eat at restaurants, book hotels and bring revenue to the community,” he said. “We currently have tournaments at the schools and to be able to have two spots to double the size of those tournaments could bring a lot to the community.”
A pair of representatives from Circleville Youth Baseball spoke up and shared that they want nothing to do with the new acreage in terms of fields and are in full support of new softball fields.
Jeff Phillips, executive director for the Pickaway County Family YMCA, spoke about their ideas for a community center and additional pools, saying the facility, not including parking, would need six to eight acres of land to do so.
“There was an idea to create a community center and take in all of these elements and be a table setting for this new property with things around it that fit the community needs,” he said. “This is one of the ideas we’ve been kicking around.”
Ultimately, he said he wanted to do what the community thought it wanted and needed.
“This is not about what Jeff Phillips wants, it’s about what the community wants,” he said. “It’s going to take everyone to come together to say, 'what can we do and how can we do it.' The YMCA is good at running programs and that’s the direction we’ve taken — to work with families to get more and more children into programming and using the YMCA.”
Phillips expressed excitement and hope for the future of Circleville.
“I think we’re only seeing the beginning of something really cool that’s happening in Pickaway County,” he said. “We’ve been serving the community for 53 years and my vision is to continue to serve the community for another 53 years, 100 years. The community center is an idea we’ve talked about; it’s just about how we make all this work.”
However, there was push back from the audience to that idea, mostly due to the YMCA membership cost and the space required would take away two softball fields to do so.
Theis said Circleville City Council and the Administration would take into consideration all of the comments from the meeting and make some decisions.
“We can’t have everything,” she said. “We have a fixed amount of land. There will have to be some decisions made and we’re in the process of those decisions.”
Theis said they’d bring the consultants back in and invite a member from each group to that meeting as they further make decisions and discuss the potential changes to Barthelmas Park.