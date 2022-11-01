CIRCLEVILLE — It’s not every day that you can say that a Chillicothe barbershop served clients in Circleville, but that was the case on Tuesday
Jemar Harris, owner and a barber of Undisputed Barbershop, had his mobile barbershop in Circleville and was cutting hair at Pathways on East Main Street. He took care of a handful of children with autism who can often struggle in a traditional barbershop environment with loud, strange sounds.
Harris said the idea to have the mobile truck came following two incidents at his barbershop. First incident involved a mother and a child with autism who left his shop after some people were mean to the kid. Second, when the woman hurried out of the the shop, she broke her leg outside.
Since then Harris has worked to create an inclusive space at his shop in Chillicothe when someone books and lets him know their child has special needs, whether that’s sensitivity to certain things or other needs that most people don’t think about at the barber shop.
“I work differently than most barbers,” he said. “I turn the music down and prepare the room when the parents tell me their child is autistic. The parents normally let me know that the child has autism and sensory issues. When they get ready to come we prepare and everyone knows it, even my clients.”
Harris said a week after that incident he talked about earlier, he bought the bus, wrapped the inside and worked on creating an interior which has a number of mirrors, a TV, a single barber chair and plenty of things to help distract or comfort a child who might be frightened of a normal barbershop.
“There’s just one person and I get to minister, lay hands and help, not just the children but the whole world period,” he said.
Harris said that for men, the barbershop is always a place to come and “unload” and this is a way for those with special needs to do the same.
“They don’t have to come to the shop but the shop that can come to them,” he said. “That goes for children with special needs and elderly people that can walk on the bus but maybe don’t have a way to the barbershop.”
Makiah Maxon Seifert, owner of Pathways, invited him to their location for the haircuts Tuesday morning.
“Our whole center is for kids on the autism spectrum. My son’s on the spectrum and I know the struggle with haircuts,” she said. “The moms and dads of our kiddos had expressed a need for some haircuts and one of our staff members knew [Harris] and one of them has had him cut their hair. Through the word of mouth he was willing to come out. It’s been successful and we want to help parents out.
I know what it’s like personally to go into a busy barbershop and come out with a screaming kid with everyone looking. We love what [Harris] is doing, it’s a cool ministry and we wanted to help out all the parents we could.”
Harris said since he’s created the mobile barbershop, which he said is primarily used for events like the one Tuesday at Pathways, it has been worth it.
“It’s given back 10 fold,” he said. “Not financially but in spirit. [The bus] is where I want to be but the barbershop is where I have to be. I try to find the time and get out and spread my wings.”
Harris shop can be found on Facebook at Undisputed "Knock'n Out The Competition Barbershop and is located at 131 W. Main Street in Chillicothe.