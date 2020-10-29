Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court's ninth justice

CIRCLEVILLE — Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice Tuesday, Oct. 27 by Chief Justice John Roberts.
Barrett was confirmed by a clearly divided Senate on Monday during a 52-48 virtual party line vote. Barrett, 48, is the youngest justice since Clarence Thomas who took the oath at age 43.
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown voted against confirming President Trump’s nominee with his office attributing “a rushed confirmation process in the midst of the presidential election” as factors contributing to Brown’s decision. His office reported hearing from “thousands of Ohioans who are angry and frustrated that Trump and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell remain unwilling to pass COVID relief for the Ohioans who are struggling amid this pandemic right now, but rushed through a nominee in order to grab more power.”
Reiterating opposition to President Trump’s efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Cares Act, and his response to COVID-19 relief, Brown expounded on Barrett’s appointment.
“After months of failing to provide meaningful relief to communities across Ohio who continue to struggle with COVID-19,” said Brown,” Trump and McConnell moved heaven and earth to put someone on the Supreme Court who could take away Americans’ health care and preexisting conditions protections in the middle of a pandemic. And now McConnell plans to send the Senate home again and refuses to move on COVID relief.”
In a column released Tuesday, Oct. 27, Ohio Senator Rob Portman described his decision to vote for Barrett.
“In the confirmation process, Judge Barrett received support across the board,” Portman said. “As a law professor at Notre Dame Law School, she won the Distinguished Teaching award three times. Both her fellow professors and her former students spoke highly of her, regardless of their political views or legal philosophies. About three years ago, Judge Barrett was confirmed by a bipartisan vote in the senate for the Circuit Court, one step below the Supreme Court. Her body of work as a 7th Circuit judge puts her, as one opinion piece put it, “at the center of the mainstream consensus on the judge’s role as an arbiter, not a lawmaker, who abides by the duty to enforce the law as written.”
Barrett’s responses during the confirmation hearings factored into Portman’s decision.
“I had the chance to meet with Judge Barrett to ask her questions and follow up on her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, he said. “During that meeting I was impressed by her command of the law, as well as her thoughtful responses to my questions.”
Portman spoke to Barrett’s approach to interpreting the law.
“Importantly, she reiterated that she will interpret the text of the Constitution and the laws as they are written, rather than through the lens of her own policy or personal preferences. I appreciate that modest approach — it leaves the legislating to the representatives elected by the people, rather than unelected judges.”