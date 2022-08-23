Family

Saunie Binkley-Hinton (center, white t-shirt) was surrounded by family as the Barthelmas Park soccer fields were renamed last Saturday to Hinton Fields in her honor. 

 submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — The soccer fields at Barthelmas Park have a new name following a dedication ceremony last Saturday.

Trending Recipe Videos


email scollins@circlevilleherald.com 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments