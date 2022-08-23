CIRCLEVILLE — The soccer fields at Barthelmas Park have a new name following a dedication ceremony last Saturday.
The fields were named in honor of Saunie Binkley-Hinton, 78, a long time proponent for soccer in Circleville and Pickaway County and former Circleville Youth Soccer Association board member for nearly 40 years. The fields have been named Hinton Fields and a new sign has been erected.
The 1961 Circleville graduate had the soccer fields dedicated in her name by the Circleville Park Commission. Binkley-Hinton was instrumental in having soccer relocated to Barthelmas Park as it was scattered around the city. She also helped the county schools start their own leagues, which helped improve talent for the local school teams and encouraged high school players to referee youth leagues.
Binkley-Hinton said she was surprised by her family who didn’t tell her about the new name for the fields, joking she was glad she didn’t have a heart attack.
“They kept it hush hush and I had no clue as to what was going on until I got out to the park and I saw [Andrea, her daughter],” she said. “My grandson wanted to stop in to the park when we were on our way to Chillicothe. I saw all these canopies up and I thought it was maybe because soccer was getting ready to start up and they were having team pictures. We got up there and parked and I opened the door and around came my daughter from Houston and my son from Cincinnati. I started crying.”
Binkley-Hinton talked about moving the games all to one park, as previously they were held all over the city.
“We had fields at Pickaway School, down at the old Coke plant, Hill Implement on U.S. 23 and at the high school and more,” she said. “The thing was when I got in it I had two my son and my daughter played and it was very confusing because one would be one place and one would be another. When we moved out to Barthelmas Park that really made it easy.”
It was her kids that got her involved, ultimately, in the sport and overseeing the Circleville Youth Soccer Association.
“I took different spots because I didn’t want to keep the same one but I wanted to help out,” she said of her roles as president, vice president, treasurer and secretary in the nearly 40 years she did it. “Everyone can say on Sundays I’d be out there and I’d referee the smaller kids. I was in charge of everything and had to get the referees. It was a lot of work. Like I told everyone since I got in it. I met an awful lot of very nice people and that’s why I did it.”
Binkley-Hinton said she’s also been seeing the outpouring of support on social media.
“I have a tablet and every time I turn it on and look I cry,” she said. “There are over 400 comments. It was really touching to read.”
Binkley-Hinton’s daughter, Andrea Downs, who is a teacher at Circleville City Schools said the ceremony was a touching one and her mom got emotional, something that doesn’t happen too often.
“I am very thankful for the recognition because she poured her head and heart into the soccer program for so long,” Downs said. “She said that she has met so many great people over the years and she would have liked to continued but due to her health, she just couldn't anymore.”
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy issued a proclamation honoring Binkley-Hinton for her “dedication to the community” by naming Aug. 20 as Saunie Binkley-Hinton Day in Circleville.
“Because of her countless hours of dedication to the soccer program, she has touched the lives so many children and parents of this community,” the proclamation states. “Saunie has never met a parent or guardian who shouldn’t be a soccer coach … we encourage all citizens to join us in recognizing Saunie Binkley-Hinton for her dedication to the City of Circleville.”