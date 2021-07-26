CIRCLEVILLE — For the first time in nine years, a basketball tournament was held downtown this past weekend, organized by Uptown Circleville, to promote the city and the businesses within.
Sherree Jankiewicz, Uptown Circleville board member and chair of the promotions committee, said the event went great with 54 teams and more than 800 people downtown.
“We had so much foot traffic in our store that day,” Jankiewicz, who is co-owner of Christopher’s Boutique and the Edge in Circleville, said. “We had new customers and customers that said they would be back. It’s all about people noticing us, even if they didn’t shop. We went to the local restaurants, Gantz Pizza, El Pedrigal and Gibby’s [Eatery and Sports Bar] and there weren’t many seats left after the tournament. I think people, after their team was done, wanted to grab a bite to eat. It was pretty awesome.”
Jankiewicz said the American Red Cross ran a successful tournament nine years ago with 100 teams.
“A lot of things have changed; things are digital now versus mail-in,” she said. “I think we did well for our first tournament and I’m really looking forward to next year and developing the event to make it even better.”
Uptown Circleville was formed as part of the Ohio Main Street Program that Circleville became an affiliate member of in 2018. The organization was formed with community, business and local government leaders to attract more businesses and people to Downtown Circleville to shop, work and play. Similar affiliate programs are in many other Ohio cities, including Chillicothe and Greenfield in Ross County.
Uptown Circleville’s mission is to “make Circleville a vibrant destination to live, work, play and invest.”
Jankiewicz said there were some growing pains this year, but they’re already planning for next year’s event on July 16 with the plans to hold it on the third Saturday in July moving forward.
“It’s been a great learning experience and we plan on repeating the tournament in 2022,” she said. “We’re planning on adding four more courts next year to bring the total number to 13.
Jankiewicz said the city, including Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy who sank the first shot of the tournament, was instrumental in helping the tournament happen.
“The city has been so supportive, their cleanup crew and trash crew were here and the streets were sparkling clean afterward,” she said. “Circleville Fire Department was here to help us, Dynahoe with their donation of their lift to hang our banners and Scioto Valley Wrecker Service who came and picked up our equipment to and from the tournament. It was a real community effort with a lot of volunteers. Everyone has been amazing.”
Jankiewicz said they’re also looking for more volunteers to help with the event and to help plan the event for 2022.
“Anyone who has ideas for this tournament and ways for it to grow and make it even better should reach out to Uptown Circleville,” she said. “We’d love to have people on our planning committees in August. We’ll meet once a month until January, and then bi-weekly starting in February.”
Anyone looking to join the committee for the event is encouraged to email Uptown Circleville at info@uptowncircleville.com, or reach them via their Facebook page.