CIRCLEVILLE — The community is coming together for battle, all in the name of a good cause.
The Community Cupboards of Pickaway County is hosting a Battle of the Brown Bags starting today as part of a huge food collection event to help stock their pickup locations throughout Pickaway County.
The goal of the event is to collect enough food to last the organization through the winter.
“This event aligns with our county's annual Community Care Day on Oct. 13," Jama Cobb, United Way Executive Director, said.
“Each year, United Way and Ohio Christian University team up to provide an impactful day of community service to local nonprofits, community members who are unable to complete basic projects around their homes, parks, churches and many other projects.
Several hundred Pickaway County high school students, Ohio Christian University students and volunteers, including some from DuPont, spread out across the county performing a wide spectrum of good will projects. Volunteers will have an opportunity to participate in the gathering of donations from the local organizations and deliver them to the Community Cupboards' storage space.
Michelle Kovach, of Keller Williams Realty, donated her truck for the day so the volunteers can transport the donations. It’s a wonderful thing to see us all come together for a great cause.”
To date, five local organizations are challenging their employees and/or students to collect non-perishable food items from Sept. 20 through Oct. 8 with all the food collected donated to the Community Cupboards.
The five local organizations committed to this event are: Aleris-Novelis Corporation, Ohio Christian University, OhioHealth Berger, Sofidel Corporation and Healthcare Logistics. Any additional organizations that want to join this food collection event should send an email to Commcupboards@gmail.com as soon as possible.
“All food collected will be used to stock the 20 outdoor community cupboards throughout Pickaway County,” Cobb said. “The Community Cupboard motto is: ‘Leave What You Can. Take What You Need.’”
Among the items most needed are canned fruit, mac and cheese, ramen noodles, canned pasta, soups, breakfast foods, cereal, powdered milk, canned tuna, snack foods and peanut butter.
“The United Way, Pickaway County Community Foundation and The Community Cupboard are appreciative to all the organizations that are stepping up in support of our community,” Cobb said.