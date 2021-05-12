CIRCLEVILLE — A new taste is coming to Circleville, as City BBQ will come to the south side of the city.
City BBQ will be built on the east side of U.S. 23 along Court Street to the north of Starbucks. Some of the investors in the project also invested in the Starbucks and Panda Express locations on the south side.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy made the announcement this week, sharing information about the project.
“We’re very pleased and excited,” McIlroy said. “We have the building plans in the service department office. They’ll start building as soon as the site plans are approved. I would expect this to be built by the end of the year.”
Terry Frazier, service director, said City BBQ already had utilities nearby and they would share access with the strip mall and Starbucks that will flank that property.
McIlroy said the investors in the project are looking at other locations and he spent the day with them driving around.
“We’re making progress,” he said. “U.S. 23 seems to be the hot topic in Columbus when we talk to investors. They’re hot on Circleville but interested in 23, for obvious reasons like the amount of traffic. I’m happy to be able to announce that we have a new business and it happens to be a restaurant that will compete with nobody and will be a new type of restaurant that our citizens can enjoy. I guarantee people from Lancaster and Chillicothe will come here. I think this will be good for this market.”
McIlroy acknowledged that the residents of Circleville really want a steakhouse and that’s something he’s worked to achieve, but it ultimately comes down to market share. Many of the restaurants that are in surrounding communities think those locations serve Circleville.
“I spent two days down in Louisville, Kentucky trying to get a Texas Roadhouse here and I was pretty close until they started looking at the map and saw they were in Chillicothe, Lancaster, Grove City and Columbus,” he said.
“They told us we were already in their market so we’ve tried to go out and find places that aren’t in our market. We’re creating our own market where people will come see us.
It’s confusing to our residents when they hear me talk about market share and we’re trying to get what they want, but it’s just finding the right investor that wants to invest in that type of business in Circleville,” he said.
Part of the success of the project is that the investment made in the area of the property already has utilities and infrastructure with the extension of South Court Street a few years ago.
“Since that time, we have a new hotel, three restaurants, a strip mall and now we’re going to have another restaurant,” McIlroy said.