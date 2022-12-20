CIRCLEVILLE — If you noticed deputies wearing facial hair or wearing strange color finger nail polish at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, know it was all for a good cause.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey allowed deputies to forgo shaving in uniform, the nail polish requirements and even allowed administrative employees to wear jeans in order to raise money to help 10 families this Christmas.
Employees paid $10 a week in November and $50 for the month of December to participate in the event. Together they raised almost $3,200. All told 24 children will be receiving toys and clothes and 10 families will receive a holiday fest from City BBQ who is donating the meals after Hafey asked about buying them for the families.
“We got a couple families from each school district, which we’re thrilled about,” Hafey said. “All my staff worked to put this together. It was a little bothersome to see people in uniform, including myself, with a beard, but it was for a good cause and I couldn’t be more pleased for my staff across the board from corrections to patrol to dispatch to the administration. We did over three times what we did last year.”
No Shave November is usually a cause that raises awareness for mens issues, such as testicular cancer, however the Sheriff’s Office has gone one step further to help some families who needed a little extra help this holiday season.
“There’s people that paid and still shaved and we even had some people just make donations,” he said. “Chief James Brown approached me at the end of November about continuing it and we upped the ante a little bit. Nobody hesitated and here we are almost $3,200 later with several carts of toys.”
Hafey said events like this and how people come together, especially around the holiday season is what makes the community great.
“It’s just awesome to have the Sheriff’s Office families give back to the community,” he said.
Hafey said the food and toys were delivered on Dec. 22, hopefully out of sight of some young eyes.
“We’ll have marked and unmarked cruisers out getting everything out to everyone and hopefully where the kids don’t see it so they think the toys are coming from Mom and Dad and not from the Sheriff’s Office,” he said.
The event didn't go off without a hitch, however as Sheriff Hafey and fellow deputies had to make an arrest as the Grinch appeared and attempted to steal some toys and holiday cheer. He was arrested and booked at the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office where his picture will be on the jail website through Christmas.