CIRCLEVILLE — A Black Lives Matter demonstration is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
The Pickaway County Progressives and the Second Baptist Church are co-hosting an event in front of the Pickaway County Courthouse from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in which citizens will share their experiences of being Black in Pickaway County. There will also be music.
Zack Brooks, one of the event’s organizers, called the event a “peaceful demonstration.”
“So far, we have four speakers scheduled and they’ll speak about their experiences,” he explained. “Three of the speakers are members of the Black community and another is The Reverend at the Presbyterian Church. They are all going to give their personal account.”
Brooks said the reason for the event was because people were just unaware of some of the stories and issues the Black community faces. The plan is to demonstrate on the sidewalk and do so following all social distancing guidelines and regulations set by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
“The biggest issue is that people just don’t know,” he added. “There’s a wide scale ignorance, for lack of a better word, of what Black members of the community face on a daily basis. We want to bring more of a firsthand account and insight to the life of members of the Black community.”
Brooks said everyone who is speaking has direct ties to the Pickaway County Community and that the Second Baptist Church in Circleville was eager to involve their congregation in the event.
The Circleville Herald made several attempts to reach the Second Baptist Church for additional comments but was unsuccessful in doing so.