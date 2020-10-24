CIRCLEVILLE — After 45 years behind the microphone, Bob Bensonhaver has called it quits as the voice of the Circleville Tiger High School Marching Band.
Bensonhaver, 71, started in the 1970s and has been the voice of the band through 10 band directors. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was part of the reason he decided to step down this year.
“I wasn’t sure if there would even be football this year and I also didn’t want to be up in the press box with all the different people using the microphone,” he said. “I had talked about it the last few years and I thought that it’s maybe just time to let someone else do it.”
Bensonhaver share a couple highlights from his career including when the band performed at the Old Cooper Stadium in Columbus, which featured a significant delay from microphone to speakers.
“There was a five second delay and the guy told me to just keep reading and to ignore the speakers,” he said. “I started reading, nothing was happening and boom the sound came out of the speakers. I thought that was weird. You’re so use to the band hitting a certain spot to say something you had to pre-set yourself for that.”
Bensonhaver said he also loved going to Florida with the band, a former tradition where the band would perform at Disney World.
“I always had a blast going to Florida,” he said. “Us adults were worse than the kids. We had Super Soakers and stuff to have water gun fights. That year at the band banquet they came up and gave me a big Super Soker.”
Bensonhaver got started in 1976 after he had been around the band writing reports on the band’s show for The Circleville Herald.
“The announcer then decided he was going to retire and because I went to the games and stuff they’d ask if I’d do a couple of games and announce them,” he said. “I went to work for the radio station here in town and the director came down and said ‘We needed an announcer, would you do it.’ That was in 1976 and Allen Howcroft was the band director. He wanted to meet me and make sure he got along with me. If you don’t get along with the band director you just don’t do it.”
Bensonhaver said he’d miss his interaction with the boosters and the band staff.
“I always liked working with the band directors,” he said. “Working with Allen Howcroft, he and his first wife were involved in Roundtown Players and so was I. Mark Schoenbeck, even though he lived in Pickerington he and it was like we were always together and doing things. I’m going to miss all of that.”
Bensonhaver said he’ll also miss seeing the band improve as it goes along each year.
“You get to band camp and it’s chaos at first but then the kids pickup the show and get into it and improve,” he said.
Krista Cooper, Circleville band boosters vice president and former member of the CHS band, reflected on Bensonhaver’s impact on the band.
“I’ve been around the band for a lot of years,” she said. “I saw and heard Bob as the band announcer. I watched my siblings and when I reached high school and he was the familiar voice of the band.”
Cooper said for her hearing Bensonhaver start their show with “The pride of the red and black the Circleville Tiger Marching Band” was a highlight of her high school career.
“He brought an energy to kick off the performance and to help get you going,” she said.
Cooper, who graduated in 1989, has two children who have gone through Circleville’s band program. Her daughter Kortney graduated in 2012 and her son Konner is a junior trumpet player in the band currently.
“[Bob] has been a huge supporter of the band,” she said. “It was nice when my kids reached high school and my daughter was in the band to still see him around.”
Cooper said she remembers Bensonhaver for not just his voice but for being an advocate for the band and the kids in general.
“Bob cares a lot about the well being of kids and there was always a student he would take under his wing and watched out for,” she said. “He has a special place in his heart for music and the band and he’d do anything we’d ask for the band program.”
Bensonhaver is still around and is working as a substitute in the area public schools among the other things that he focuses on.
“The subbing I do to keep my brain going and keep focused on things,” he said. “Karen gets into crafts but I don’t get into that. I do have a garden but it didn’t do too well this year.”