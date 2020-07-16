SOUTH BLOOMINGVILLE — A structure fire claimed one business in Benton Township over the weekend and has left one owner searching for what to do next.
On Saturday, around 1 p.m., first responders headed to South Bloomingville regarding a structure fire. By the end of the day, the South Bloomingville Tavern was almost completely gone.
The tavern opened at noon that day and by around 1 or 1:30 p.m., everyone, including a few customers were evacuating the building. No one was injured throughout the incident.
Dave Hatzo is the owner of the South Bloomingville Tavern. He said a few items were saved but the building is a total loss. He added that the loss is worse than what it would cost to repair it but the outer deck was not completely destroyed.
Pictures taken from the fire show parts of the tavern collapsed in on itself, with smoke billowing out of the building, making it impossible to see the damage that the fire had caused.
He stated that all the fire departments could do was contain the fire until it went out. Hatzo added that once the fire reached the attic, there was no containing it.
According to Hatzo, the fire started in the kitchen but he did not know what the initial cause was.
“We just don’t know,” Hatzo said. “That building was built back in the 1930s and there was some of that asbestos in the electric and the timbers in there were all hand hewed, so they dried for 75 years and it didn’t take anything to make it go up. It’s a total loss.”
Laurelville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Butch Valentine said the fire started when someone was cooking in the kitchen and they tried to put it out with two fire extinguishers. He reiterated what Hatzo said that once it reached the attic, it was out of control.
Hatzo has owned the building for over 30 years. Prior to owning it, the tavern was a place Hatzo used to frequent and when the woman who owned it wanted to sell, he said he’d take it.
At this point, Hatzo does not have a clue whether he will try to rebuild in the same location or find a different location. He stated that the building is a total loss but that is much more manageable compared to someone being seriously injured from the fire.
Fire departments that responded to the scene included Box 65, Colerain Township Volunteer Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, Pickaway Township Fire Department, Saltcreek-Tarlton Volunteer Fire Department and Washington Township Fire Department.