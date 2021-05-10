CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth Berger Hospital has received an A rating for hospital safety from a hospital rating system focused on safety.
Berger was among seven OhioHealth Hospitals to receive the rating for the 2021 safety grade from the Leapfrog Group. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization who collects a report on data from hospitals to create their safety guide. The purpose of the guide is to "help consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries accidents and infections."
“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but these OhioHealth hospitals show us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”
The grades are given a similar scale to school grades with an A, B, C, D or F ranking and uses 27 measures including rates of preventable errors, injuries and infections and whether hospitals have systems in place to prevent them. Grades are updated twice annually once in the fall and once in the spring.
More than 2,700 hospitals were graded by the Washington, D.C.-based Leapfrog organization on 27 publicly available safety measures, including medication errors, infection rate, maternity care, critical care, complex adult surgery and elective outpatient surgery.
“Throughout this pandemic, our associates and physicians have worked tirelessly to care for the communities we serve,” said Kristy Blum, MD, senior director of medical affairs at OhioHealth Berger Hospital. “This rating validates our hard work, dedication and commitment to safety during difficult circumstances.”
OhioHealth Burger faired above average on their performance with C. Diff, accidental cuts and tears, practices to prevent errors, preventing safety problems such as accidents or falls, gas in the blood and bed sores and received average or above average in leadership, enough qualified nurses, communication with nurses, communication with doctors, responsiveness of hospital staff and specially trained doctor care for ICU patients.
When it came to leaving objects inside of patients, OhioHealth Berger matched the top score with zero cases per 1,000.
“At OhioHealth Berger Hospital, the safety of our patients, providers and associates is at the forefront of everything we do,” added Tim Colburn, president of Berger Hospital. “Our team’s top rating signifies how we have established the safest environment for our community.
To see the grades for any hospital that is ranked, visit https://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/. The grades are free to the public.