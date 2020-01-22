CIRCLEVILLE — The goals of the OhioHealth and Berger Health System merger last year were to ensure the quality and sustainability of local healthcare while taking care of the community and employees of Berger. One year later, things seem to be going according to plan.
It’s been a year since the Pickaway County Commissioners, City of Circleville and Berger Health System Board of Governors voted in a joint session to approve the merger with OhioHealth and in April of that year the deal was executed.
John Edgar, member of the OhioHealth lease oversight committee and former member of the Berger Board of Governors, said the transition has gone exceptionally well from his perspective.
“Things are going well at the hospital and a lot of changes are taking place, so many of them behind the scenes,” Edgar said. “Everyone can see the signage and that’s all been done but things like new air handlers that are very important to the condition of the air inside the hospital have happened too.”
Edgar said he and the oversight committee is “pleased” with the outcome so far.
“We’re early in the process and time will tell but we’re extremely pleased with what OhioHealth has invested in the building and in health care for the community.”
Tim Colburn, president of OhioHealth Berger Hospital, said working with OhioHealth previously has helped the transition.
“We’ve made great progress and part of that is that we did spend five years in an exclusive relationship with OhioHealth and we learned an awful lot about each other,” Colburn commented. “We’ve had some real accomplishments, successes and some setbacks, challenges and opportunities we had to work through in those five years.”
Among the behind the scenes changes that have taken place include current upgrades to payroll system, a centralized electronic medical record system, recruiting physicians to the hospital and the renovated emergency room.
“Some of it’s behind the scenes like the air handler,” he added. “We’ve done a very good job of keeping the public facing side of the business doing really well and services that service the community. If you have a 25-year-old air handler and it’s running okay but at some point it’s going to be mission critical and OhioHealth said these were things they’d invest in because they could become mission critical. That project will be done by next spring and then we’ll work on the emergency room renovation and we should start construction this spring and an aggressive completion by fiscal year 2021, which is the end of summer in 2021.”
Colburn said another thing that’s happened is the increase in employee salaries for those making $15 or less.
“OhioHealth has done everything they’ve said they’re going to do to take care of our associates,” Colburn continued. “Integration brings change and that does make things unpredictable and not everyone has made the journey. There have been a few efficiencies gained and some positions that weren’t retained but by in large, 99.9 percent of positions remain, people’s pay has stayed the same or improved.
“We’re going to invest in physicians, invest in the space and technology the use and support the people we’ll support the community,” he remarked. “If you go to the beginning it’s been about a stronger Berger to support the community for generations to come. We’re doing the right stuff for stronger local care and a stronger community.”
Don McIlroy, Circleville Mayor, said the deal went together really well due to the collaboration between the city and county and that the main objectives of the merger have been met.
“By having the merger, we’re guaranteed to have longterm care in Pickaway County,” McIlroy said. “We look forward to the capital dollars they have promised to put into the hospital primarily in the emergency room renovation. [OhioHealth] has kept the majority of the senior management at the hospital. I think the employees are happy with the merger. We, in the city, are happy with it.”
Brian Stewart, Pickaway County Commissioner, said creating the lease oversight council that is populated by county and city appointees to ensure that the terms of the deal were adhered to was key.
“Their job is to take the lease and those obligations from OhioHealth that are in the lease and make sure they’re followed,” Stewart commented. “I think the overwhelming majority of those obligations have already been fulfilled in just the first year. I think the process is working and I’m thrilled with it.”
Edgar said the oversight committee meets quarterly to receive updates from OhioHealth staff.
“We keep a score sheet according to the lease and go through every item and talk about the progress,” Edgar explained.
Stewart acknowledged the time and effort it took to get the deal to a position to receive an unanimous vote. He noted the raises many employees got to the new $15 minimum wage would not have been possible without joining OhioHealth.
“Number one being able to provide healthcare and number two taking care of the employees were the two biggest focuses we had when we were sitting around the table,” Stewart told The Circleville Herald. “[The merger] is accomplishing what we wanted it to do. We’re seeing investment in the facility, doctors come to town, and I think the industry is continuing to change that now more than ever we believe if we hadn’t done this deal we’d be having some very tough conversations right now about the future of the hospital.”
Jay Wippel, Pickaway County Commissioner, said he felt part of the reason that things have gone smoothly is the years spent discussing it.
“I can’t think of a situation in all my time here that has been more thoroughly vetted than this,” Wippel stated. “I served on the board of governors in 2003 and we talked about the problems we were having then that only magnified as we went through the years. It’s been a decade-plus in the making.”
Harold “Champ” Henson, Pickaway County Commissioner, said he couldn’t be more pleased with the deal.
“I have been waiting for the shoe to drop, there has to be something that wasn’t covered but so far it’s yet to happen,” Henson said. “Every opportunity I get at the hospital I ask people how it’s going and it’s very positive. I use the hospital myself and being in the OhioHealth system beforehand it’s really simple now with the records.”
Wippel said he’s not heard anything negative about how things are going.
“Things seem to be transitioning well because of the structure OhioHealth brings and it’s been a good change,” Wippel added. “We get updates from [Edgar] that things are going well and things are being honored. Care has been good. Looking back on it I think we should have done this earlier than we did. I’ve not seen one complaint about it and if there were we’d certainly hear about it.”
Edgar, like many of those involved in the process, said he doesn’t have anything that he would change about the agreement.
“When I go to OhioHealth Berger I ask the people there how the transition is and if they’re happy with it,” he said. “Almost unanimously we get a very positive response from staff. That doesn’t mean there haven’t been some issues in the transition but I think by in large the employees are happy. I believe the agreement secured the future of healthcare in Pickaway County for a long time.”
Colburn said he sees what Edgar describes in the positive change in patient surveys.
“We survey our patients when they come in for care and our surveys are coming back as strong as they’ve ever been and improved,” Colburn added. “We do inpatient, outpatient and emergency room surveys and they’re all improving. When our patients tell me that it means our employees are happy. That means all those things are taken care of.
“It’s still the fun place to come to work if not more after the 20 years I’ve been here,” he said.
Colburn, like Edgar, said he’d do it all over again.
“There would be things I’d repeat and repeat again and again,” Colburn stated.
“We have great healthcare providers in Central Ohio,” he said. “I’m convinced the cultural environment, values and vision of OhioHealth are part of the secret sauce of this integration. That’s a clear distinct reason to do it all over again.”
Wippel summed up his feelings on the matter.
“I’d do it again in a heartbeat,” Wippel concluded.