CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth Berger Hospital President Tim Colburn has a message for the community about the state of COVID-19 and how it’s impacting the hospital.
“The first week of 2022 was and continues to be especially challenging for us at OhioHealth Berger Hospital,” Colburn said. “Last week, the state of Ohio broke its daily hospitalization record every day. At Berger Hospital and across the OhioHealth system, our COVID-19 census has reached record highs.”
Colburn outlined, in a letter to The Circleville Herald, how the surge was impacting healthcare and the hospital, including limiting surgeries that require overnight stays and reducing elective outpatient cases by 50 percent.
“While this helps our immediate need, it delays care for non-COVID patients,” Colburn said. “We worry that people who need care won’t be able to receive it as quickly as possible.”
Colburn said the staff at the hospital are getting sick and thus have to quarantine, which causes other workers to have to stretch to cover shifts.
“We are committed to caring for our community,” Colburn said. “However, I continue to worry about the toll this is taking on our team's mental and physical health.”
Colburn said the virus is continuing to impact the community and “many members of our community are sick and dying from this disease.”
“Many immunocompromised individuals are suffering due to the continued spread,” Colburn said. “We are working with the long-term care facilities, [Emergency Management Agency], police departments, fire departments, health department, the library and many other community partners. These groups are also stretched by the virus.”
Colburn talked about OhioHeath’s partnership with the Ohio National Guard, whose members started this week at the hospital. Examples of roles for the guard members include serving as patient companions, providing assistance to patients with mobility limitations, stocking supplies, cleaning patient rooms, and delivering meals.
“We are extremely thankful for their help in serving our community,” Colburn said.
Colburn then had an ask of the community to do their part to help the overwhelmed staff at the hospital.
“If you’re eligible, receive your full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; if you’re eligible, get your booster shot; wash your hands frequently, wear a mask and social distance,” he said.
“I know many are tired of these safety measures, but our healthcare teams are struggling and exhausted; we need your help to contain this disease,” he said.
“These are simple actions that will save lives and will help our healthcare teams. The best way to combat this spread and to keep people out of the hospital is through vaccines and boosters.”