CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth is now allowing one visitor per patient to all hospitals, including OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville.
The hospital made the announcement Monday that each patient may designate one visitor for the duration of their stay who may visit daily to any hospital, emergency department, surgery and invasive procedure area and group offices. This is the first time restrictions have eased since they went into place on March 16.
However, outpatient centers, including laboratories, imaging and rehabilitation centers, will continue to not allow visitors. Hours and entrances may continue to be limited and for the latest on information, visit OhioHealth’s website at ohiohealth.com/covid-19/visitor-restrictions.
OhioHealth is requiring that all people wear a mask when in an OhioHealth facility, with the exception of when they’re eating and to be asymptomatic of COVID-19 symptoms.
There will be some exceptions made for patients in unique medication situations. No visitors are allowed for patients receiving behavioral health care, visitors who require a caretaker are allowed to bring that caretaker, minor patients may have two parents or guardians present, patients receiving end-of-life care may receive up to three visitors at any given time with no maximums per day and patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are not allowed to have visitors with the exception of end-of-life situations.