CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth Berger Hospital will now be screening people for flu like symptoms as they enter the emergency department of the hospital.
A “triage tent” has been set up outside both external entrances to the emergency department (ED) in an effort to help reduce the possible transmission of COVID-19.
“The goal is to keep those who have respiratory symptoms and/or fever separate from those who do not,” Teratia Welch, OhioHealth Berger Hospital marketing and communications manager said. “This is a proactive measure we are taking to be prepared in the event the process of outside triage becomes necessary.”
Welch wanted to be clear that the tents are not a site for COVID-19 screenings.
The process will work as patients will enter the screening area where a clinical staff member will screen patients for travel history, vital signs and respiratory status. Positive tests will then go to a secondary tent and patients who are not suspected of having COVID-19 will enter the emergency department. Patients who enter the secondary tent will then be seen by a provider and either treated and release or taken into the ED for continued care.
“This will help limit the exposure to other members of the community and care team,” Welch said. “In this unprecedented time, our main focus is the health and safety of our patients and associates. This triage process will help us accomplish that.”