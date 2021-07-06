CIRCLEVILLE — Democrat voters in the 15th Ohio U.S. Congressional District have two candidates to choose for in the upcoming Aug. 3 Primary.
The seat became vacant when former Representative Steve Stivers stepped down from the seat to take a job as the chief executive officer for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
Greg Betts and Allison Russo are the two democratic choices for voters. The Circleville Herald reached out to both candidates with a candidate questionnaire. Both candidate’s questionnaires are listed below, in full, unedited for content. The republicans running in that Primary will appear in the July 8 and July 10 editions of The Circleville Herald.