CIRCLEVILLE — Ruth Tootle’s had a lot to celebrate earlier this summer both celebrating reading and her 100th Birthday, as an organization she’s a part of donated books to the Pickaway County Library in celebration.
Tootle was born in Adelphi on July 5, 1922, and was raised in Ross County. She graduated from Centralia High School with valedictory honors and later from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics during WWII.
She married Dick Tootle in 1943 and substituted in Pickaway County’s 11 township high schools in the early days of their marriage before she became a full time teacher in 1959. She began at Walnut Township High School, and then after the consolidation of township schools into the three county school districts, she taught at Teays Valley High School until her retirement in 1975.
She has been a member of Beta Rho Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a teachers’ honorary established in 1929 to support women educators, since 1964, having held the office of President, as well as other office and committee chair responsibilities.
Tootle spoke about her experiences in home economics and how things were changing after WWII. She said home economics went beyond cooking and sewing and was more about the science of food.
“It was suppose to be a science in the beginning; it was vocational which meant after the study you knew the how and the why,” she said. “You didn’t just learn how to cook stuff but you learned the how and why it went together.”
Tootle said when she started in the 1940s that’s when the vocational programs were born.
“They were laboratory practice to get a job,” she said. “After the war there were all kinds of new opportunities in food service. Research was just coming into its own. That’s what home economics was then.”
Tootle said she always wanted to be a teacher.
“When I was home by myself, I’d play school,” she said. “I knew I wanted to be a teacher. I thought it would be english but vocational home economics came along. In home economics, a man wasn’t going to get your job and there would always be a job for a woman and it paid a little better than regular classroom teaching. It was new and exciting at the time. After the war everything was changing so fast.”
Recently, the Literacy Committee of Beta Rho Chapter voted to purchase and donate several books to the Library in honor of Ruth’s 100th Birthday, as well as for her dedication to her many students, and to those who shared her career and her friendship over the years. These books are now available in the Home Decorating and Organizing section of the Pickaway County Library at 1160 North Court Street.
Marcia Smith, literacy committee chair for the Beta Rho Chapter, said with Tootle’s love for home economics, they decided to donate the books. The three books donated were “Elements of Style” and “Home Body” by Joanna Gaines and “Beautifully Organized” by Nikki Boyd.
“[Tootle’s] been active in the community and the church as well as with Beta Rho helping teachers and with all those years and even though she retired in 1975 she’s continued to be active in our organization and that involves her with younger teachers,” Smith said. “It was her love of home economics and how that’s evolved into home and consumer science that drove the donation as a way to honor her. All the books are about the home and deal with home renovation, home decoration or the organization of rooms in your home such as the kitchen.”
Tootle had one piece of advice for people today when it comes to improving their skills around the house.
“Just listen and learn new things,” she said. “As new things come along don’t be afraid to experiment and try.”