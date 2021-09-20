CIRCLEVILLE — A vehicle versus bicycle crash sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.
The calls came in around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning for the crash at the intersection of Main Street and Lancaster Pike in Circleville.
According to the Circleville Police Department, a white Honda hatchback was traveling eastbound on Main Street when they cyclist came across the intersection when the green light was on for Main Street traffic.
The bicyclist was deemed to be at fault in the crash and was transported to OhioHealth Berger Hospital with unknown injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.