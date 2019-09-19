CIRCLEVILLE — For the second year in a row you now have the chance to score a piece of Lindsey’s Giant Pumpkin Pie.
The mock auction will take place immediately following the Giant Pumpkin weigh-off on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. during the Circleville Pumpkin Show at the Pumpkin Show Park. This year’s auction will raise funds for the Pumpkin Show Park and this year Ted Lewis Park.
Mike Logan, organizer, said they raised $8,822.50 last year and hope to increase that number this year.
“It’s a lot of fun and all the proceeds go to the Pumpkin Show Park and this year half of the proceeds will go to Ted Lewis Park,” Logan said. “We’re really hoping to increase the total this year. We know there’s a lot going on and there are a lot of people raising money. There’s still money owed on the Pumpkin Show Park so we wanted to help there, and also we wanted to raise money for Ted Lewis Park so the city can get moving on the park faster.”
Logan said Lindsey’s Bakery is on board with the auction but didn’t want the pie consumed due to it being old and the inevitable fingerprints that will appear in it. The pie sits inside the shop window starting that week through the show in which thousands of visitors pass by the pie inside and outside the bakery.
“They said nobody would be allowed to eat it so it’s a mock auction,” he added. “You don’t actually get the pie. It’s just a fun way to raise the money. Pumpkin Show does, however, provide some gifts that we do truly auction off during the event.”
Donor opportunities are available in the following amounts:
$50 (Pumpkin Seed Donor); $51-$250 (Spicy Donor); $251-$999 (Major Ingredient Donor); and $1,000 and up (Giant Pumpkin Donor). Contributions are tax-deductible.
For more information, or to make a pledge, contact Mike Logan by calling 740-412-4506; bids must be in by Oct. 10.