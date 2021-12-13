CIRCLEVILLE — About two dozen law enforcement officers and dispatchers descended on Walmart in Circleville Saturday morning.
However, no crime had been committed as the officers were there to participate in Shop with a Cop, a program that provides a gift card and partners a law enforcement officer with a child to help them shop this holiday season.
Members of the Circleville Police Department, Commercial Point Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were on hand to take care of more than 30 children who participated.
“I’ve been doing this for several years and this is one of the best things about doing law enforcement work,” Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said.
“Interacting with the kids and the public in a positive environment is great. Often times when they see us, bad things are happening and it’s their worst day. This really makes us feel good and we get to joke with the kids, get toys and see the smiles on their faces.”
Hafey said the officers are “big kids” themselves and have a good time shopping.
“I know I am,” he said.
Lt. Robert Sellers, commander of the Circleville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, echoed what Hafey said, calling the day “rewarding.”
“We all serve our communities in many different ways, but being able to directly impact and be with kids with families who are disadvantaged warms your heart because you know you’re making a difference in their life,” he said.
“In the end, that’s what it’s all about for us — improving the quality of life — and this is just one avenue to be able to do that.”
Sellers said the smiles on the faces of the officers speaks to their profession.
“So often, our profession can be adversarial because of the different things we have to do, but you see the joy these men and women have to help the community,” he said.
“Thats’ why we all started doing this. We wanted to make a positive impact. The officers are fulfilling their ‘why’ on why they wanted to do this job. That’s worth more money than anyone can give you.”
This year, thanks to donations to the program, they were able to go above and beyond for one family in need. Alisha Wellington lost her home to a fire about two months ago and was left with nearly nothing. Troopers set Wellington and her two daughters, Aria, 9, and Adaline, 4, home with toys, clothes and even food to get them through the holiday season.
“This means happier times for us, happier everything,” Wellington said. “We’ve had a very rough year. Being a single mom to two kids is not easy or for the faint of heart.”
Wellington and her two daughters are now in a new place, but that wasn’t without a brief stint of homelessness.
“It took me two months to find another place, it seemed like everyone was moving at the same time and it wasn’t easy,” she said. “I have Section 8, so that makes it 10 times harder.”
When it came time to shop, Wellington told her girls to try to get clothes since they need them following the fire.
“I told them, ‘I know you want toys, but you need clothes’, and I told them to focus on that, but when we got here [the officers] told us not to worry about it and get what they wanted,” she said.
“I have anxiety looking at the cart because I know there’s a lot of money in it,” she said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this if it wasn’t for them and everyone else involved.”
This isn’t the first time a police officer has come to help her family. The night of the fire, a Circleville Police Officer was the one who woke Wellington and her girls up and got them out.
“We probably wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the police,” she said. “I’ve always supported them and this shows me that they’re amazing people.”
OSHP Dispatcher Tom Davis gave Wellington a heads up before the event to find him because he had something for her.
“He told us that they had some extra help for us,” she said. “My heart dropped. I know the help all the other kids are getting, but to get extra because of how hard things have been to get what we need, I was holding back tears.”
Wellington said it was good to know that there is help out here for her, especially with how hard she’s been struggling.
“It’s kind of surreal. I woke up today and couldn’t believe we were really coming to do this. Both of my girls were in shock. They were saying they liked something and they went to put it back, but they told them to put it in the cart.”