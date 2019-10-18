CIRCLEVILLE — Over 60 children, ages four to five, put the pedal to the metal Thursday during the Pumpkin Show’s Big Wheel Race on Pinckney Street.
The race, hosted by the Circleville Noon Rotary Club, is in its 43rd year of children competing for different prizes. One of the prizes the top three winners received this year was a custom designed t-shirt.
Jim Hooks, Program Chairman of the Noon Rotary Club, said Circleville High School student Jaymen Salas made the shirts.
Although the race has become a tradition, the crowd, parents and children who participate still held the same love and enjoyment for it as if it were the first one.
Wesley Herron came prepared to race. He was not sure if he would win, but he was determined to do the best he could and have fun while doing it.
“I like big wheels because they go fast,” Herron said, wearing his race number 57 clipped to his shirt.
Four-year-old Chase Thomas donned the number 16 tag as he made his way down the lane on Pinckney Street. He also believed he would do well and had even been practicing for the big day at home.
“I ride my own bike at home,” Thomas stated. “I have a hot wheels one and a green one.”
Every racer, even if they only nearly finished, earned a Dilly Bar from the Dairy Queen booth at the show.
After about 20 semifinal heats, the three fastest riders were called back to the starting line to face off for the big win on the Big Wheel.
The third place winner was Amelia Lennex of Circleville, second place was Luke Brisker, also of Circleville, and first place belonged to James Whittredge of Ashville.
