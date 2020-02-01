CIRCLEVILLE — A new measure proposed in the Ohio House of Representatives could help farmers by eliminating an administrative process in the Current Agricultural Use Vale (CAUV) program.
State Representative Gary Scherer (R-92) and State Representative Jason Stephens announced House Bill 485, which would no longer require farmers with over 10 acres of land to follow the annual application process. Under current law, if a farmer does not return the application, they will lose their CAUV value for their property, leading to higher taxes. House Bill 485 would only affect the administration process of CAUV, not touch the CAUV formula.
“Ohio’s CAUV program has benefitted a number of my constituents,” Scherer said. “I fully support everything that the program stands for and does for our farmers. But there are issues with its administration process. House Bill 485 will resolve those issues and keep the program running smoothly.”
The CAUV program allows commercial agriculture farmers to value their farmland according to its current use, rather than at its “highest and best” potential use, strictly for tax purposes. By permitting farmers to have their land value be set below the true market value, their tax bills are significantly lower. There are over 400,000 parcels in Ohio that are valued in the CAUV program.
“As a CPA and also a farmland owner, I see the risk to landowners of losing their CAUV status for a minor lapse in reregistration,” said Scherer. “This bill is common sense legislation to alleviate this problem.”
Scherer also indicated the bill could help lessen the load on county auditors, who handle the applications for CAUV.
“It should make life in their offices a little bit better because they won’t have to process these renewals each year,” he added.
Stephens shared his thoughts on the bill.
“As a former county auditor and part-time farmer,
I saw firsthand the rigmarole it was for farmers to have to jump through hoops for the government. It is my hope to cut red tape for farmers and eliminate an unfunded mandate to local government through this bill,” concluded Stephens.
CAUV information:
CAUV is an Ohio program that allows farmland to be taxed at a rate that is reflective of its agricultural use as opposed to its market value.
The Ohio Farm Bureau and other farm groups successfully advocated for changes to CAUV in 2017 after years of rising taxes.
There are about 3,500 soil types in Ohio that are used to determine tax rates for farmland.
The state tax program typically provides updates to the CAUV formula annually, but counties only update their values every three years.
In order to be eligible for the program, farmers must have at least 10 acres devoted to commercial agriculture or produce an average yearly gross income of at least $2,500.
CAUV applies to a number of agricultural uses, including livestock, field crops, beekeeping, timber and tobacco.
CAUV has been in place since 1974 as a way to keep small farms in business by valuing farmland based on soil productivity as opposed to its market value.
The program was added to the Ohio Constitution during a period of drastic suburban development, which threatened small farmers by considerably raising the market value of land near urban areas, and therefore raising property taxes.
To qualify for CAUV, farm owners now must file an application with the county auditor, complete an income plan if the farm is smaller than 10 acres and complete any necessary forest or farm management steps. Renewal applications must be filed every year after the initial application to maintain CAUV status. If the new bill passes, this would change the application process.
A farm can pull out of the program or be denied renewal for multiple reasons, including not properly maintaining the land or crops.
If a farm is taken out of the CAUV program, the owner must pay back the previous three years of CAUV savings and will then taxed at the property’s market value.