CIRCLEVILLE — A Circleville insurance agent has been named by Governor Mike DeWine to serve on a statewide board.
Geoff Bishop, principal of Associated Insurance of Circleville, formerly known as Zwayer and Associates Insurance Agency and Miller and Miller Insurance Agency has been appointed by DeWine to serve on the Ohio Fair Plan Underwriting Board of Governors. He is the only independent insurance agent on the board.
Bishop, a Westerville native that commutes to Circleville, said his name was given to the governor through his involvement with the Ohio Insurance Association, a bipartisan lobbying group for insurance agents big and small.
“I have gone with [The Ohio Insurance Association] to Washington, D.C. for the last two years in April, and I’ve been involved with them a lot,” Bishop said. “The department of insurance called them and said they had some positions open and to give them some recommendations. The OIA gave them my name and a couple of other agents.”
Bishop said he was surprised by the nomination and it’s an honor to serve on the 11 person board.
“They didn’t tell me exactly how many candidates there were but it was multiple,” he said. “They were all reputable people. I thought it was an honor to be recommended let alone chosen. It’s a big deal to me.”
Bishop said he went through the long vetting process and completed interviews before being selected.
“I’d never been through anything like this before,” he said. “It’s pretty interesting to see.”
The Ohio Fair Plan Underwriting Board of Governors oversees the Fair Plan Underwriting, which ensures people who have property that would otherwise be uninsured through normal means have their property insured.
“It’s for distressed property,” he said. “Years ago in the 1950s, there was a difficult time for properties that were distressed or unique that couldn’t get coverage. This was created for them to get coverage and it’s been going on since then. It’s a unique thing every insurance company has access to, if they need it.”
An example of a property that would qualify is a home with multiple claims in a short time period, Bishop said.
“A home that has a high amount of claims is like two or three in the last three years,” he said. “That would either make an insurance company non-renew them or cancel their insurance. Most insurance companies for new businesses will only take two or three claims in the last five years. After that you’d go to a bigger brokerage, maybe overseas and if they don’t take you then you’re uninsurable and the fair plan is a last resort.”
Bishop said the fair plan is not forced to take a customer but it would have to be very drastic. The fair plan doesn’t cover flood insurance but does other natural disasters and human claims.
“This is along the lines for claim against fire, wind, theft, vandalism, hail, stuff like that,” he said.
Bishop volunteers with the Pumpkin Show serving on the parade committee.
“I try to volunteer as much as I can down here, family permitting,” Bishop concluded.