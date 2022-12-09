CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council Member Michelle Blanton has announced her campaign for Mayor of Circleville.
Blanton announced her campaign Thursday evening at Watt Street Tavern delivering some remarks in front of friends and family.
Blanton, who has been a Circleville City Council member for the last five years, spoke about the “great wins.”
“Those wins have promoted growth and prosperity within Circleville,” Blanton said. “While I’ve enjoyed working with other city officials in this capacity, I believe it’s time for me to consider the possibilities and potential of tomorrow. These possibilities are for myself, my family and more importantly for the citizens of Circleville.”
Blanton is originally from London, Ohio where she graduated from Madison-Plains High School. She moved to Circleville in 2004 to attend Ohio Christian University. Blanton completed her Bachelor of Arts in Business Management in 2008 and a Master of Science in Education from Capella University in 2012. For fourteen years, Blanton has worked in higher education in a variety of positions. Blanton is married to her husband Travis and they have three children.
Blanton said she’d been considering the decision for the last two years and spoke with her family about it.
“Public service is something I wanted to do since I was in high school,” she said. “I went a different route to get there but I think that God led me a different route so I could have the foundation for running for public office with a good moral and ethical foundation before doing so.”
Blanton said her original goal of public service was to one day be the Attorney General for the United States.
“I never thought I’d be mayor of a city,” she said. “When I was graduating high school I was going to be a political science major but then I ended up going to school for biblical studies then ended up in business and have worked in higher education for the last 15 years.”
Living in Circleville and being in the community that passion for public service has just circled back around. I’ve had a great experience on city council working with the other council members, the mayor, people in the community and it’s made me really passionate about this community.”
Blanton said she has heard how things were in Circleville from her husband who grew up here.
“I’ve heard how bustling it was in the late 90s and early 2000s and unfortunately the manufacturing went out of the community and changed it,” she said. “Now it’s time to bring some of that back to the community.”
Blanton’s message to voters was that people should vote for her becuase she can see the growth of Circleville. She gave an analogy that the city is ready to step over the next line and it’s time to act.
“I’m not okay with just doing the everyday stuff we’re doing,” she said. “There’s this line in front of us and as a city we have our leg up and we’re going to step forward but we don’t want to do it on our own. We’re either going to be pushed and forced with growth coming down from Columbus or we grow ourselves and be able to say how we’re going to grow. If we don’t make that decision now it will be made for us.”
The primary election for mayor will be held May 2, 2023. The general election is set for Nov. 7, 2023.