Circleville mayoral candidate Michelle Blanton speaks to supporters at her election night results party at Watt Street Tavern. A Republican, Blanton received 580 votes (58.53 percent) to her opponent Dave Horning who received 411 votes (41.47 percent) in the GOP primary for mayor. Blanton will now face Democrat Zack Brooks in the General Election.
CIRCLEVILLE — The Republican voters in Circleville have decided to nominate Michelle Blanton for Mayor of Circleville.
Blanton, 37, received 580 votes (58.53 percent) to her opponent Dave Horning who received 411 votes (41.47 percent). Blanton will now face Democrat Zack Brooks in the General Election. Brooks did not have a primary opponent.
“So many of you in this room helped make this happen whether it was going door to door, being an encouragement to me or making phone calls it was really a team effort,” Blanton said during her election night gathering at Watt Street Tavern.
Blanton, who is a currently a Circleville City Council member, said she was ready to start on the election on Nov. 7.
“I look forward to continuing that for November because this is just step one in a long process,” Blanton said. “We’re going to go for it and have another victory for the City of Circleville. This is all for the citizens of the city.”
After her speech, Blanton shared some additional words with the citizens of Circleville.
“To those who supported me, Thank You. For the citizens of Circleville, our best days are ahead,” she said. “Let’s work together to make Circleville the best place to live, work and raise a family. If there are concerns about a specific topic, let’s talk about it.”
Horning congratulated Blanton on the victory.
“Congratulations to Michelle Blanton for winning the primary and thus being the Republican candidate for Mayor on the ballot in November,” he said. “I always vote Republican in November, and I always encourage everyone else to also do so.”
Mike Witten, Pickaway County Republican Party Chair, said he was very happy with the results.
“It’s a great day for democracy, it was a contested race and I believe we got the right people to move the city forward,” he said. “I’ve known that all along.”
In total 1,009 votes were cast in the city, which is roughly half of the registered Republican voters prior to early voting beginning. The results of the election are unofficial until they’re certified by the Pickaway County Board of Elections during their meeting on May 17.