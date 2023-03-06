CIRCLEVILLE – Circleville Eagles chapter 685 has been hard at work collecting food donations to support Blessings In A Backpack, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing food for children in need.
Blessings In A Backpack is a 501(c)(3)organization that partners with schools across the country to provide weekend food packages for students who may not have access to food at home.
The chapter made a generous donation of $1,500 to support the program's mission. The donations will help feed children in Pickaway County on the weekends, ensuring that they have access to nutritious meals even when they are not in school.
"We are proud to be able to support Blessings In A Backpack and help provide food for children in our community," said Michele Hobson, a spokesperson for the Circleville Eagles 685. "It's important to us that we do everything we can to make sure that children in our area have access to the food they need to grow and thrive."
Circleville Blessings in a Backpack Program Coordinator Gina Warner said the program serves students in Circleville Elementary, Middle and High Schools, Logan Elm (all schools), Pickaway Pathways and Crossroads Christian.
Warner said as of last week, the program was serving 184 students total at all four school systems. During the present school year, the program has served between 175 and 200 students per week from preschool to high school, as needed and determined by the school administration.
Warner said each week, bags of food are discreetly placed in the students' backpacks on Friday, or whatever day the school determines is best, based on the students' attendance patterns. She said there are 10-12 items in each weekend pack, including protein items, breakfast foods, entrees and snacks.
“Blessings in a Backpack provides a secure food source for almost 200 children in our county every weekend. Children who would otherwise wake up on Saturday morning and have to scrounge for food now have the security of knowing they can go to their backpack and make it through until breakfast at school on Monday morning,” she said.
Warner said hunger is a problem in Pickaway County. She said the county’s poverty rate is 13.4 percent, which is 6.3% above the national average at 7.1 percent.
“More specifically, childhood hunger is a problem in Pickaway County,” she said. “Not only do we have families who are struggling financially and living below the poverty level, but we have children who are self-managing at very early ages due to the drug crisis in our community.
Warner said recent reports indicate more than 200 children in Pickaway County are homeless.
“We have children from all three of these categories in our program and strive to make food available for them that they can prepare for themselves without mechanical means or adult supervision,” she said.
The program is making a difference in the lives of these students.
“This program is absolutely making a difference,” Warner said. “We have numerous stories from teachers, school counselors and administrators about situations within their schools and classrooms where this program has responded to a direct, immediate need in a student's life.”
Region Editor for APG Ohio, Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com