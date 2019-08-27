SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — On Aug. 30 from noon to 6 p.m. Pickaway County's public safety agencies will be competing in the annual American Red Cross Guns vs. Hoses competition.
The local competition will be Pickaway Red vs. Pickaway Blue and challenges fire and law enforcement agencies to get the most blood donations for the American Red Cross. This year’s event will be held at The Pickaway Place located at 5075 S. Union St, South Bloomfield. Donors this year will receive a tote bag from the Red Cross and T-shirt while supplies last.
One pint of blood collected can save up to three lives, and the American Red Cross is in desperate need of new donors and would like to thank their returning donors for their drive to save lives.
If you have not donated before please make this the first time as the need is great and everyone can make a difference. While donors can show up at the event unscheduled, it is always suggested to register prior to the event and schedule what time to make your donation. Go to redcross.org and in the top right hand corner enter the sponsor code: RedvsBlue or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Public safety agencies competing for donations this year will be the Pickaway County Sheriffs Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ashville Police, South Bloomfield Police, Commercial Point Police, New Holland Police, Circleville Police, Circleville Municipal Court, prosecutors and probation, Harrison Township Fire, Scioto Township Fire, Circleville Fire, and Pickaway Township Fire.