CIRCLEVILLE — For new drivers looking to take their driving test with the Ohio Department of Motor Vehicles, they’ll have to go outside of Pickaway County to do so.
The Ohio Department of Motor Vehicles has closed 13 driver examination locations, including the one in Circleville this week.
“In an effort to streamline processes, optimize resources, offset costs, and improve customer service, the BMV is implementing a multi-faceted overhaul to optimize operations within its Driver Examination section,” Lindsey Bohrer, spokesperson for the Ohio BMV, said.
“The BMV operates 69 driver examination stations throughout Ohio’s 88 counties. The optimization plan involves closing 13 underutilized testing stations that are either part-time or staffed with just a single employee in locations where demand for knowledge and skills tests is very low,” she added.
Bohrer was clear that only driver examinations would be effected. People using the local office for other things, such as license or license plate renewals, state identification applications and other tasks will still be done in Circleville.
Bohrer said as a result of the closures the BMV will shift driver examinations to larger locations.
“The BMV will shift and expand the offering of knowledge tests from those stations to nearby deputy registrar agencies that provide more hours of service to customers,” she said. “Skills tests will be shifted to larger existing examination stations. Knowledge testing opportunities in these areas would immediately increase — going from being available only two days a week at part-time stations to being available six days at an additional 10 Deputy Registrar agency locations.”
As a result of the closures, other offices will have more regular and longer hours including the Alum Creek location in Columbus that will be open six days a week.
“Incorporating staff into existing [driver examination stations] will expand testing opportunities at nine driver examination locations throughout the state to include a full day schedule on Monday, allowing us to provide better, expanded six day a week service while simultaneously reducing costs,” Bohrer stated.
For most Pickaway County residents the closest driving examination station is located at 475 Western Avenue Suite L in Chillicothe. Another nearby alternative location is the location at 1583 Alum Creek Drive in Columbus.