CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities is looking to part with their property on Lancaster Pike.
Pickaway Diversified Inc. (PDI) currently occupies the building, located at 548 Lancaster Pike, but they will move out by May 1 in order to join forces with Person Centered services at 1421 N. Court St. Both organizations provide work, volunteer or social opportunities for people with disabilities.
Mike Pelcic, Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent, said the Board voted earlier this month to merge PDI with Person Centered Services.
“We expect the transition to happen over the next couple of months and be finalized by May 1,” Pelcic said. “This is long needed. I don’t think we can support as many day providers as we have in this county. The merger is welcome, I think, for those two partners. I don’t think either entity would be able to survive in the long term.”
Pelcic said the building will be available for sale or to be used by the county if it has a need. The county previously purchased the building at 1005 S. Pickaway St. from the Board of Developmental Disabilities that was renovated and turned into office space for Pickaway County Job and Family Services.
Pelcic said there was discussion to transfer the property to Pickaway Progress Partnership for potential sale if the county should choose to go that route.
“It’s a really great location for light commercial,” Pelcic commented. “The location is good, it’d make a great warehouse with loading docks.”
Pelcic said the building is estimated to be worth $1 million and they did a cost comparison to similar buildings in the area that put it at around $800,000. The property is currently zoned for special use but is in a commercial district.
“That was in 2013, which was seven years ago,” he added. “I don’t know that would depreciate that much but then again the building does need some work.”
Pelcic noted the intent isn’t to make a lot of money on the property but rather finding a good use of building and potentially lower their burden on the taxpayers. They currently own the building.
“All we’ll do is much like the past few years is reduce our levies and take in less taxes; we’re not looking to gain money or that we need more money,” Pelcic stated. “We try to keep a balanced budget or with a little bit of deficit spending.”