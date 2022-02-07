CIRCLEVILLE — The list of candidates who have filed for each of Ohio’s races was released and are to be certified later this month by local boards of elections.
According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, which oversees Ohio’s elections, the candidate filings — petitions requiring the signatures of a prescribed number of registered voters — are to now be sent to the county boards of elections for signature verification.
If a candidate’s filing meets the statutory requirements, the candidate is to then be certified to be placed on the May 3rd Primary Election ballot.
Ohio Senate and House candidates do not file with the Secretary of State, but instead file with the board of elections in the most populous county in the contested district.
In the race for U.S. Senate, Republicans Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Bill Graham, Josh Mandel, Bernie Moreno, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken and J.D. Vance have all filed. Democrats Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson, Tim Ryan and LaShondra Tinsley have filed
However, Moreno announced recently that he would be dropping out of the race.
In the race for Ohio Governor, Republicans Joe Blystone, Mike DeWine, Ron Hood and Jim Renacci have filed for Governor. Democrats John Cranley and Nan Whaley have filed.
In the race for Ohio Attorney General, Republican Dave Yost and Democrat Jeff Crossman have filed.
In the race for Ohio Auditor, Republican Keith Faber and Democrat Taylor Sappington have filed.
In the race for Ohio Secretary of State, Democrat Chelsea Clark has filed, as have Republicans John Adams, Frank LaRose and Terpsehore Maras.
In the race for Ohio Treasure, Democrat Scott Schertzer and Republican Robert Sprague have filed for the position.
In the race for Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice, Democrat Jennifer Brunner and Republican Sharon Kennedy have filed.
In the race for Ohio Supreme Court Justice, Republicans Pat DeWine and Pat Fischer have filed, as have Democrats Terri Jamison and Marilyn Zayas.
Locally, there are two contested races, one uncontested and one with no candidates who have filed.
In the race for Pickaway County Auditor, Democrat Marsha Few and Republican Brad Washburn have filed.
For State House of Representatives, Democrat Charlotte Owens and Republican Brian Stewart have filed. Jay Wippel, a republican, is the only candidate for that seat and no candidates applied for Pickaway County Coroner.
There are also six contested Republican Central Committee races.
In local issues, so far, a few entities have filed for issues, including Southwest Fire District with their bond issue for a new building that was defeated in November; Perry Township filed for a cemetery levy; New Holland has filed a one mill levy for general operating expenses; and Circleville Township for a 1.25 mil levy for police funding; and Aldi filed a local option for Sunday sales to be voted on by members of Circleville Precinct 3-B
John Howley, deputy director, said that the BoE would be making a couple voting location changes for the Primary, but there’s still working on hammering out the details and there is to be more information as it gets closer to election day.
Any independent candidates who wish to file can do so up until the day before the Primary Election, May 2.
Voter registration deadline is April 4. The Pickaway County BoE is to be open until 9 p.m. and voters can register online until midnight.