CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Elections certified 74 candidates, two full-county issues and 10 village, township and fire district issues.
In the statewide district race, Mike Carey and Allison Russo both were certified as the Republican and Democrat on the ballot for U.S. Representative to Congress for District 15. Both Carey and Russo won their primaries on Aug. 3.
Local government competitive races
In local contested races, Third Ward of Circleville City Council has one Republican, Todd Brady, and one Democrat, Zachary Brooks, running for office.
Ashville Village Council had eight candidates pull petitions, however, two did not return them and Tracie Sorvillo’s was not certified. Andrew Hite, Randy Loveless, David Rainey, Matthew Scholl and Steve Welsh all had their petitions certified and are to appear in the ballot to run for four seats on council. Tracie Sorvillo was not certified by the board.
For Commercial Point Village Council, Duane Ross Crego, Chuck Cunningham, Nancy Geiger, Eric Nungester, Jason West and Laura Wolf were certified and will all appear on the ballot. Kay Anderson, Marc Anderson and Gary Joiner all were not certified by the board.
New Holland Village Council had six candidates pull a petition with three being rendered invalid. Danny Kirkpatrick and Floyd Woolever were certified and will appear on the ballot. Elmer Hill II, Joe Inskeep and Denise Ranck were not certified for the ballot.
There are three candidates for two seats for the Darby Township Trustee race. Larry J. Carfrey, James Corder and Chris Creamer all had their petitions certified. Gale Gray and Matthew Musselman had theirs denied.
In the race for Harrison Township Trustees, there were three candidates who had their petitions accepted and will appear on the ballot. James Deal, Michael Freeman and Donnie Mayse will all appear on the ballot.
There are two candidates for the single seat of Madison Township Fiscal Officer, Nicole Bitler and Ross LaRue.
Muhlenberg Township Trustees have three candidates for two seats, Keith Howard, Stan Summers and Jeffery S. Wippel all will appear on the ballot.
Four candidates will appear on the ballot for Saltcreek Township Trustees. Aaron Adams, Jim Fox, Jerry Harper and Dale Valentine all will appear on the ballot.
School board competitive seats
There are four candidates for the Governing Board of Education members with just three seats. Dan Litzinger, Jeanine Leist McDowell, Bethany Reid and Dale Thomas are all on the ballot.
There are four candidates for Circleville City School District Board with two seats available — Joe Kluczynski, Terry Leasure, Nickolas Perini and Patty Truex.
There are six candidates for three seats for Logan Elm Local School District Board Member — Michael Agosta, Matt Kim, Scotty Lester, Michael Linton and Deborah Shaw and Jason Snyder.
Levies
The two levies, Pickaway County Senior Citizen Services Levy, is a .75 mill renewal levy for the next five years. The purpose of the levy is to provide and maintain services.
The Paint Valley ADAMH levy is a one mill renewal levy for 10 years to provide current operating expenses. This levy is also in Ross, Fayette, Highland and Pike counties.
In some of the local issues, the Village of Williamsport has a 3.65 mill replacement levy that will replace and increase a levy from 2.5 mills for ambulance service, emergency medical service or both.
New Holland has two levies, one mill each; one for current operating expenses and one for operation of the police department. Both levies are for five years.
Tarlton has a 2.5 mill renewal levy, five years, for current operating expenses.
Washington Township has a one mill fire levy for a continuing period that will replace two .5 mill levies.
Adena Local School District has a one percent income tax for 10 years for permanent improvements.
Sterling Joint Ambulance District has a 1.8 mills renewal for five years for operating expenses.
Southwest Fire District has two levies: a two mills renewal for five years for operating expenses and a 1.8 mills bond issue for 30 years for constructing a new emergency service, equipment storage and maintenance building.
Tri-County Joint Fire District has a 2.5 mills replacement levy for five years for current operating expenses.
For information on all the non-contested races, visit https://lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/pickaway/cfis.aspx.