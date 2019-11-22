CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Elections has certified the 2019 General Election, with additional votes being added but no changes to the unofficial results.
There were 26 absentee and 86 provisional ballots that were reviewed by the board.
In the Circleville Mayor Race, Don McIlroy received the most votes with 1,361 votes (62.52 percent). Bradley Prickett received 471 votes (21.64 percent) and Chuck Taylor received 345 votes (15.85 percent). Following certification, McIlroy received eight more votes, Prickett received seven more votes and Taylor received two more votes.
In the race for Mayor of Ashville, Charles Wise received the most votes with 377 (66.84 percent) and Shawn Demint received 187 votes (33.16 percent). Demint received two additional votes following certification.
Roger Clark and Nelson Embry were the top two vote getters in the race for two seats on Ashville Village Council with Clark receiving 388 votes (39.31 percent) and Embry receiving 301 votes (30.5 percent). The odd candidate out is Darryl War who received 298 votes (30.19 percent). Clark received one additional vote, Embry received no additional votes and Ward received two additional votes.
Allan Goldhardt received the most votes for Commercial Point Mayor with 359 (60.95 percent) beating incumbent Gary Joiner, who received 230 votes (39.05 percent). Joiner received eight additional votes and Goldhardt received six additional votes.
In the race for two seats to the Village of Commercial Point Council, Ryan Mitchem, a write-in candidate, received 284 votes (29.86 percent), Tracy Joiner received 282 votes (29.65 percent) and Scott O’Neil received 259 votes (27.23 percent). A candidate that withdrew received 126 votes (13.25 percent) and there were three invalid write-in votes. Joiner received an additional seven votes and O’Neil received an additional four votes.
Ned Musselman received the most votes for Darby Township Trustee with 277 (55.18 percent) to Clyde Ohnewher’s 225 votes (44.882 percent). Musselman and Ohnewher each received one additional vote following certification.
In the race for three seats on the Teays Valley School board, Karen Karshner, Bill McGowan and Roxanne Davis had the top three vote totals. Karshner received 2,155 votes (30.77 percent), Davis received 1,882 votes (26.87 percent) and McGowan received 1,648 votes (23.53 percent). Bill Clay received 1,318 votes (18.82 percent) and is the only one of the four candidates not elected. Following certification Karshner received 29 additional votes, Davis received 27 additional votes, McGowan received 23 additional votes and Clay received 19 additional votes.
In the race for Westfall School Board member, Mark Ruff received 968 votes (25.87 percent), Judy Cook received 777 votes (20.76 percent) and Zachary Ruoff received 768 votes (20.52 percent). All three are elected to the board. Candidates Casey Pringle 712 votes (19.03 percent) and Larry Carfrey received 517 votes (13.82 percent). Following certification, Ruff received eight more votes, Cook received four more votes, Ruoff received seven more votes, Pringle received five more votes and Carfrey received one more vote.
The Deercreek Township cemetery levy passed with 163 votes for the levy (65.99 percent) to 84 votes against the levy (34.01 percent). Following certification, four additional votes for the levy and one additional vote against were county.
The Scioto Township Fire Levy passed with 960 votes for the levy (62.91 percent) to 566 votes against (37.09 percent). An additional 26 votes for the levy and 11 votes against the levy were added to the totals following certification.
The Sterling Joint Ambulance District levy received 373 votes for (74.75 percent) to 126 votes against (25.25 percent.) District No. 2 received 345 votes for the levy (72.18 percent) to 133 votes against (27.82 percent). Both levies received two additional votes for and no additional votes against.
The Pleasant-Darby Union Cemetery levy received 311 votes for (63.21 percent) to 181 votes against the levy (36.79 percent). Both vote totals went up by one following certification.
Circleville City’s proposed income tax received 1,358 votes for (61.90 percent) to 836 votes against (38.1 percent). There were 12 additional votes counted for the levy and six additional votes against the levy following certification.
Village of New Holland EMS received 87 votes for the levy (64.44 percent) to 48 votes against the levy (35.56 percent). There were three additional votes against the levy following certification.
The Village of New Holland Streets levy received 86 votes for the levy (63.7 percent) to 49 votes against the levy (36.3 percent). Following certification there was an additional vote for the levy and two additional votes against.
The ballot issue to allow El Pedregal to sell alcohol on Sunday in Circleville’s third ward passed, receiving 113 votes for (81.88 percent) to 26 votes against (18.12 percent). Following certification, one additional vote against was added to the total.
Michele Lockard, executive director for the Pickaway County Board of Election reminded the public that Dec. 18 is the deadline to file petitions for the March 2020 Primary Election.