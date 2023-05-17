CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Elections has certified the May 2 primary results, adding five absentee ballots and one provisional ballot.
“While a couple of the numbers changed, the outcome of the races and ballot questions did not,” John Howley, deputy director, said.
Also at the meeting, Brad Laxton, who filed as an independent candidate for the third ward city council seat, had his petition rejected due to an error with his petition.
Howley said Zach Brooks withdrew as a candidate for mayor and he is currently the lone candidate for Circleville City Council Third Ward.
“This past Friday, the Pickaway County Democratic Party filed the paperwork necessary to appoint Brooks as the party’s candidate for third ward member of council and his name will appear on the November ballot,” Howley said. “The only potential opposition he could face is if someone were to file as an independent write-in candidate. That deadline falls on Aug. 28.”
Howley said the Democratic Party has until Aug. 14 to appoint someone to the fill the spot as a mayoral candidate vacated by Brooks. That candidate would face off against the Republican Primary winner Michelle Blanton in November.
The General Election is being held on Nov. 7.
There is a special election for voters to approve or deny a constitutional amendment by the state legislature on Aug.8. Polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The deadline to register for the special election is July 10 and early voting begins on July 11.