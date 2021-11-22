CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Elections has certified the results from the Nov. 2 General Election.
John Howley, deputy director, said in addition to results reported on election night, 63 additional ballots were eligible for counting, along with 79 provisional ballots.
“While the outcome of the various contested races and issues did not change, the Village of Williamsport’s replacement levy for ambulance and emergency medical service, which had been trailing by one vote, finished in a 65-65 tie,” Howley said.
“The levy has still failed as it did not receive a majority affirmative votes, but the tie triggers an automatic recount.”
Howley said the Pickaway County Board of Elections has scheduled the recount to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the board office.
Pickaway County’s official results for the Nov. 2 election can be found here: https://www.boe.ohio.gov/pickaway/election-info/election-night-results/.
A total of 11,532 votes were cast in Pickaway County. There are 36,349 total registered voters bringing the General Election participation to 31.73 percent.
There were 8,774 votes cast on Election Day, 1,124 absentee votes counted in office and 1,555 mail-in votes counted in addition to the provisional votes.