FRANKLIN FURNACE — ODNR Parks and Watercraft will be offering the Ohio Boating Education Course, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Scioto County Field Office.
Cost of the course is free. This eight-hour course developed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks & Watercraft includes Ohio boating laws, safety equipment, accident prevention and operating rules. This course meets Ohio’s boating education requirement that went into effect Jan. 1, 2000.
Ohio’s boating education regulation requires anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1982, to show proof of completing an approved boating safety course or proficiency test before operating a boat more than 10 horsepower. The certificate of completion of this classroom course is recognized nationwide and meets boating education requirements in all fifty states and Canada.
Boaters who are not legally required to take a course should consider enrolling. There are many benefits including possible boat insurance discounts. Experienced boaters that have completed the course have been surprised how much they had not learned previously on their own. Course graduates enjoy their boating activities more because of increased confidence from knowledge gained in the course.
Boaters interested in taking this course may register by calling the Scioto County Field Office at 740-353-7668. For information on additional course listings that meet the boating education requirement, contact the Division of Parks & Watercraft toll-free at 1-877-4BOATER or visit the course search feature on their web site at watercraft.ohiodnr.gov. This web page also allows boaters to search for advanced courses as well as hands-on skill courses such as canoeing, kayaking, sailing, and navigation.