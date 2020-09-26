CIRCLEVILLE — The new executive director for the Pickaway County Board of Elections visited Noon Rotary this week to share some information on this year’s general election and voting during a pandemic.
Matthew Nicklas, is the new director and he spoke about a number of topics including how, where, and when to vote; what people should expect; precautions they’re planning to take on election day and more.
One of the things they’ve gotten a lot at the office is people asking about their ballot after they’ve made a request. None of the ballots will be sent out until Oct. 6, the same day as early voting. Nicklas cited the election went all paper mailed ballots.
“In Ohio that’s where the mass confusion comes from is people ask how they can vote and where they can vote,” Nicklas said.
Voter registration is open now through Oct. 5, the day before early voting officially opens. People looking to register can do so online at voteohio.gov, by mail or in person.
“A lot of people are taking advantage of the online registration,” Nicklas added. “Every time you move or change your name, you have to fill out a new form for our records.”
Nicklas said the election in March was all mail in, which is not what the general election will be. However, they are going to have a drop box for ballots in the rear of their building to accept ballots in addition to receiving them at the office and via the mail.
“We are prepared for an in-person election on Nov. 3. The three ways to vote are absentee by mail, filling out a request form and once our office gets it we’ll process it, and beginning Oct. 6 we’ll send them out. If you request a mail ballot you will get a mail ballot which means you cannot vote in person and you can’t show up to the polls and vote there as well.”
Nicklas said the biggest question they get is if the Board of Elections got their ballot request, which is something that can be tracked online.
“The website, voteohio.gov/track, and you click Pickaway County and put your name in and it’ll tell you whether we got your form, if there was a problem with it or not, and it’ll tell you when the ballot was sent, received and counted,” he stated. “Every afternoon that information gets updated. Just check on it every evening and you’ll see it. There’s no need to call unless there’s an issue. Having that website and access can give you that peace of mind to see your vote and whether it’s been counted or not.”
In addition to vote by mail, people can vote early in person at the Board of Elections located at the Pickaway County Annex on West Main Street in Circleville, or wait until election day and vote at their polling location. Nicklas said he expects a lot of people to vote early.
“I think a lot of people prefer [to early vote] because that gives you an option of when to vote,” Nicklas continued. “Starting Oct. 6 we’ll be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for two weeks, then 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the next week and open on Saturday and Sunday, and open the final week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. including the weekend before the election. We’ll be open until 2 p.m. the day before for people to come in.”
Nicklas said they’ll have a machine set up to vote in addition to paper ballots.
“I think that’s the thing people will feel the most comfortable doing,” he said. “I would recommend not showing up on Oct. 6. I think that’ll be a pretty busy day and a lot of people will want to vote on that day.”
Nicklas said they’ll have precautions in place for those that choose to vote in-person at their usual poling location on election day.
“We’re going to have all kinds of PPE and precautions to protect our poll workers and our voters,” he said. “We will have hand sanitizer for the poll workers at each station and hand sanitizer at the locations as they walk in. We’re going to ask voters to put on a single glove they can use to sign our electronic tablets and vote on the machines and they can then take that off and throw it away.”
Nicklas noted that when it comes to masks they’ll have some on hand and they’ll ask voters to wear them but they’re not going to police. They said there will also be social distancing protocols in place for workers and for people voting and waiting to vote.
“The current mandate is that everyone should be wearing a mask,” he stated. “If they don’t have one or aren’t wearing one we’ll have some on hand that we’ll be offering. Per the Secretary of State if someone doesn’t want to wear a mask we’re not going to require them to wear a mask to vote. We’ll ask and offer them outdoor or curbside voting but if they decline we won’t turn away a voter. That’s not our job, we’re there to make sure every eligible voter can vote.”
Nicklas also said early on they felt like they’d have a shortage of poll workers; however, the community has stepped up and volunteered to help out.
“We took a big hit due to COVID-19 because the average age of our poll worker is about 75 years old,” Nicklas explained. “They are the highest risk and don’t want to put themselves at that risk and we understand that. We reached out to the community and said we needed poll workers and we’ve got poll workers. We have about 200 poll workers going through training and we typically use 160 workers.”