CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Elections has completed its recount in the race for Circleville’s Charter Commission.
Casey Chancey was confirmed as the winner of the election and the final seat on the 15-member commission. He and Benjamin Isaac were separated by two votes when the results were certified on Aug. 18, which triggered an automatic recount.
“Working in bipartisan teams, BOE staff hand counted ballots from two of the city’s nine precincts, which accounted for 21.5 percent of the ballots cast in the city,” John Howley, deputy director, said.
“There was a 100 percent match in the hand counts and the numbers from the certified results. As the recount using the two precincts achieved a 100 percent match, the Pickaway County Board of Elections was able to finalize the results from the Aug. 3 election.”
Around the county, Bart Fannin, Martha Marshman and Gregory E. Thomas were certified to run as write-in candidates for township trustee. Glenna Archer and Nichole Fannin were certified as write-in candidates for the Teays Valley Board of Education.
Along with the recount and certification of write-in candidates, the Pickaway County Board of Elections also conducted an audit of the Aug. 3 election looking at the Democratic and Republican races for Congress, along with the question of whether a commission should be formed to draft a charter in the City of Circleville.
“Ballots from five precincts, representing 10 percent of the votes cast in the county, were hand counted,” Howley said.
“Again, there was a 100 percent match between the hand count and the final results certified by the board. Post-election audits are held by county election boards across the state as a way to ensure the accuracy of the equipment used on election day.”