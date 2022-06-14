CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Elections is notifying Circleville voters of the voting location change starting with the upcoming special election on Aug. 2.
All Circleville voters are now voting at Heritage Hall at the Pickaway County Agriculture and Events Center located at 415 Lancaster Pike in Circleville.
“Other than a new location, the process on election day will remain the same and voters will still see many of the same familiar poll workers from their previous location,” Pickaway County Board of Elections Deputy Director John Howley said. “Our Board members saw bringing the four city locations together under one roof as a way to make better use of taxpayer dollars. In consolidating locations, not as much time and material is needed. We want to do what we can to be better stewards of the taxpayers’ money.”
Despite having all the city precincts in one location, the BoE doesn’t “anticipate there being an issue with lines.”
“Poll workers will be staffing eight check-in tablets on Aug. 2 and there will be 16 voting machines in place to minimize wait times,” Howley said. “Voters will be able to check in at any of the stations, so there won’t be a line at one station while another sits idle. Additional tablets and voting machines will be in place for bigger elections, such as the governor’s election in November and presidential elections. While there may be a few times during the day when there will be a small line, we expect wait times to be minimal.”
Howley said they acknowledge there might be some confusion for voters but the change will work out well in the long run.
“The Board of Elections had used the fairgrounds as a voting location prior to the renovations and it made sense to return,” Howley said. “The county did a wonderful job creating one of the best fairgrounds in the state and it’s a great opportunity to use Heritage Hall in a way that benefits so many of the county’s residents.”
Howley said there’s also another benefit to having the special election be the first time the election is back at the Fairgrounds.
“A benefit of the August election is that our staff and poll workers can see what works well in Heritage Hall and what changes we’ll need to make before the larger turnout in November,” he said.
Currently there are three primary races, including state central committee man and woman for the republican party and woman for the Democratic party and the primary for the 12th District for the Ohio House of Representatives. Currently Brian Stewart, a republican, is the only candidate for either party. In addition to the partisan elections a non-partisan issue of whether or not to adopt the proposed charter that was drafted over the last year.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government. Voters will vote to adopt the charter on Aug. 2 during a special election. Voting will take place at The Pickaway County Agriculture and Event Center on Lancaster Pike.
“For those who are unable to make it out on election day, early voting begins in our office on Wednesday, July 6,” Howley said. “Absentee ballot applications are being processed and those begin mailing on July 6 as well.”