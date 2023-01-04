CIRCLEVILLE — Wednesday, the Pickaway County Board of Elections voted to uphold a protest and remove a referendum from the ballot in Madison Township.
The referendum was created by residents that wanted a chance to vote to reverse a decision made by the Madison Township Trustees to re-zone land for warehouses along Airbase Road and Walnut Creek Pike. It would have appeared on the ballot during the May primary election.
Organizers of the protest called for it to be thrown out citing issues with the referendum including a map, inaccurate acreage numbers and concerns that the petition people signed was drawn up before the Trustees even voted on the matter.
A public hearing was held on Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. for about an hour in which witnesses from both sides of the argument were called and the public spoke to the board stating their position. Following that meeting the board met in executive session for 35 minutes and decided to "continue to review information" and met again on Jan. 4 at 9 a.m. to make a motion on the issue.
The board then moved to uphold the protest and remove the referendum from the ballot, by a vote of 3 to 1. Karen Bensonhaver, Fred Mavis, and David Winner all voted yes with Susan Welsh being the lone dissenting vote.
"After a thorough review of the issue, an in consultation with our legal counsel, this is the decision we have reached," Winner, board chairman, said in a statement.
Following the meeting Wednesday, proponents of the referendum said they'd look into their next steps and continue working to stop the development.
Ross LaRue, one of the referendum creators and residents of the township, said he and other residents were disappointed in the result.
"We feel it's a little bit of voter suppression because it's big money trying to argue technicalities to prevent the voters in this township to have the right to vote on an issue," he said. "This just prevents them from having that right and to have a say yes or no."
LaRue said he felt the "questionable technicalities" were things a normal lay person would not know.
"This is a citizen driven petition and we feel it's a biased system," he said. "We'd liked to have the board of election provide us some additional rational for their vote but we've not been given that and we probably never will."
Terry Smith, of Columbus, said he was present on behalf of his wife's parents who are in their 90s who have property next to the proposed development.
"[My wife] is the seventh generation of the family that ran the farm that was founded in 1804," Smith said. "Ironically the tract that is being rezoned was originally part of the farm that was founded in 1804. We grow soybeans and corn. We're unhappy about the runoff into the farm property, the sight of the warehouses 150 yards from our house and we want to keep the land in farm."