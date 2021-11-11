SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — Residents and businesses of South Bloomfield are no longer being asked to boil their water following a water main line break that leaked water, causing the loss of water pressure in the village on Thursday.
The break occurred before 11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Northup Avenue and Cedar Cove in the village where construction is taking place. Village crews began work immediately to repair the damage, but due to the loss of water pressure, the boil alert was put into place. According to South Bloomfield Mayor Matt Pettibone, about 300,000 gallons of water were lost due to the leak.
As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, crews were installing new valves and pipes and the repair was completed around 3 p.m. Water pressure was being restored slowly. The boil alert was originally scheduled for 48 hours but after testing, the village lifted the alert Friday at 4 p.m.
“I’d like to thank the residents for being patient and all my village employees who got called in on a holiday to get it fixed so quickly,” Pettibone said.
The South Bloomfield Police Department went door-to-door to notify residents who might not have seen the Nixle alerts or social media of the boil alert and of the water main brak.
As a result, South Bloomfield Elementary dismissed school early and many businesses closed their restrooms, dining rooms or closed entirely. South Bloomfield, who had planned a Veterans Day event at 1:30 p.m. rescheduled the event for Monday at the same time.