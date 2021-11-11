SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — Residents and businesses of South Bloomfield are being asked to boil their water until Saturday afternoon following a water main line break that leaked water causing the loss of water pressure in the village Thursday.
The break occurred before 11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Northup Avenue and Cedar Cove in the village where construction is taking place. Village crews began work immediately to repair the damage but due to the loss of water pressure the boil alert was put into place.
As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday crews were installing new vales and pipes and the repair was completed around 3 p.m. Water pressure was being restored slowely and the village is asking residents to conserve water at this time. The boil alert will remain in effect until late afternoon Saturday.
To notify residents South Bloomfield Police Department went door to door to notify residents who might not have had the Nixle alerts active or social media.
As a result South Bloomfield Elementary dismissed school early and many businesses closed their restrooms, dining rooms or closed entirely. South Bloomfield, who had planned a Veterans Day event at 1:30 p.m. rescheduled the event for Monday at the same time.