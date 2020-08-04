CIRCLEVILLE — A $50,000 bond was set for a local man accused of shooting at someone in Circleville Monday night.
According to Circleville Police, a 911 call came in around 9 p.m. on Monday Aug. 3 in which the caller reported shots fired in the area of 336 East Mound Street. Officers arrived on scene and found that one unidentified victim had been grazed by a bullet.
The victim then identified Greg Walker, 59, of Circleville, as the man who had shot him following an argument and fight at the rear of the building. Police then arrested Mr. Walker and searched his home.
While searching, they found a gun box, shell casing and a box of 9mm ammunition and took Walker back to the station for an interview. During the interview, officers located a 9mm handgun in a shed near Sutherlands.
Following the location of the weapon, officers charged Walker with several charges including felonious assault, a second-degree felony, weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, using weapons while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, a second-degree felony.
Walker was arraigned Tuesday morning in Circleville Municipal Court and is currently in custody at the Pickaway County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000 and he will appear in court again on Aug. 18 at 1:15 p.m.