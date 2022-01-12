CIRCLEVILLE — A box truck overturned and crashed on U.S. 23, west of Circleville, obstructing traffic for about an hour Wednesday morning.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred along U.S. 23 in the area of Deercreek Auto Parts at about 9:45 a.m. A driver pulled out of the Deercreek Auto Parts lot and headed southbound on to U.S. 23 with plenty of room to spare.
Deputies said the driver of a box truck, Ryan Hull, of Columbus, told them that he was distracted for a moment and when he looked up, he was right on top of the vehicle that pulled out of Deercreek. That’s when Hull swerved to avoid the other vehicle, lost control and rolled the truck twice before it came to a stop on its side, causing the crash. No other cars were involved in the crash.
Deputies said Hull was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and escaped from the crash with only minor cuts and bruises.
Traffic was backed up for a few minutes while the tow truck got in place to remove the box truck and crews worked to clean the debris out of the right-of-way.
The road was reopened as of about 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning.