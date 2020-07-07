CIRCLEVILLE — This Saturday, for the first time in 2020, Box65 will be back at it with their monthly fish fries.
Mark Adkins, chief of operations for Box65, said the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns really hurt fundraising efforts of the 501c3 operation. Box65 is a scene support unit that, depending on the situation, provides heating and cooling, snacks and drinks to first responders who may be on scene of an incident, such as a structure fire, for several hours.
Since being established in 2010, Box65 has been called to 247 runs and put in 1,0911 volunteer man-hours.
Adkins said they’ve lost five of their nine yearly fundraisers, so the fish fry events will be key in helping pay their $3,000 yearly insurance bill that are due in December.
“We’re financially hurting here,” Adkins mentioned. “We’re not government funded, it’s all by donations and fundraisers. We’re asking people to help us out so we can continue to do what we do for first responders. At the end of this, we look at a little over $3,000 to pay our insurance, and whatever we have leftover, we use to buy our staples and stuff we need on the trucks.”
The fish fries are held the first Saturday of the month, unless it’s a holiday, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Eagles at 135 East Main Street in Circleville.
Adkins said they’re still taking calls, despite the lack of funding and they do have their trucks stocked as best they can.
“We're still taking calls and helping the first responders, but we really need the help now from the community and the businesses,” he added. “Everyone's in financial straits because of this corona and we're all hurting, but we keep hearing people say we do a wonderful things and we appreciate it but we have to ask for help now too.”
Currently, Box65 has two vehicles; one stationed at a member’s house and another near the emergency operations center that can be driven to the scene of a structure fire like a recent one in Hocking County this week. They currently have no set home to house their equipment.
“We're keeping everything on our trucks, we've got some stuff stored at the basement of the eagles, stored at my house, [another member’s] house and in storage shed,” he explained. “We still have not been able to find a permanent home that can hold two squads and our supplies. We're in dire straits this year, both financially and equipment-wise. We've got stuff spread out all over the place.”
All donations go to operations and anyone wishing to donate can do so by mailing a check to Box65 at PO BOX65 Circleville, Ohio 43113.