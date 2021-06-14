CIRCLEVILLE — If you’ve ever wanted to assist local first responders, now is your chance because Box65 is looking to add to its ranks of volunteers.
The organization, which started in 2010, is dedicated to being a scene support unit for first responders of major operations in Pickaway and surrounding Counties.
“We’re an all-volunteer organization that provides rehabilitation services to the members of the emergency services here within Pickaway, Fayette and Ross Counties,” Mark Adkins, Box65 Operations Chief, said. “Box65 provides a rest and refreshment for the first responders that are giving their lives for ours.”
Adkins said since Box65's first call, which was the Circle D fire on East Main Street in Circleville, they’ve participated in 302 runs, with 11,654 volunteer man hours, served 11,548 bottles of water, 10,558 bottles of Gatorade, 11,983 cups of coffee, 12,007 cups of hot chocolate and 8,417 units of food.
Volunteers have worked in conditions with a heat index of 101 degrees and a cold of -19 degrees with wind chill. Their biggest operation was the Hocking Hills Visitors Center fire that had more than 40 departments and over 300 first responders.
“If you feel like you have the life to give for service and dedication to our law enforcement officers and firefighters, we’re looking for you,” he said. “Your involvement could make a difference in their lives and their families.”
Adkins said applications can be sent to box65pickawaycounty@gmail.com and they’ll have some available at their fish fry fundraiser on Saturday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 135 East Main Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.